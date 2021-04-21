ECRU- New Albany took control of a tight game in the final inning to defeat North Pontotoc 9-4 last Tuesday.
After two quick outs in the top of the first, New Albany’s Carson Gault drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Courtesy runner Silas McKinney advanced to second on an error and scored on a Micah Reed single, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
North put two on base with one out in the bottom half of the inning when Ty Roberson was hit by a pitch and Michael Anderson singled, but a line drive double play ended the threat.
Jacob Brooks led off the Bulldogs’ third inning with a single. He later came home on a sacrifice fly from Reed to make it 2-0.
The Vikings responded in the bottom of the third. Jaylen Wise started things off with a single, and Kaden Wilson had a one-out single. Roberson plated Wise with a base hit to right field. Wilson also scored on the play after an error by the catcher, which allowed Roberson to reach third base. Anderson then drove a pitch to right field to bring home Roberson, putting North ahead 3-2.
New Albany loaded the bases to start the top of the fourth. However, Viking starter Reece Kentner was able to pitch out of the jam. Kentner struck out Joshua Paul for the first out. He then fielded Brooks’ soft grounder and threw home for the force out before fanning Parker Clayton to end the inning.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the fifth inning when John Stacks came up with an RBI single. Kentner avoided further damage with two on and one out when Stacks was caught stealing and a fly out ended the inning.
At the plate, Kentner doubled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but North Pontotoc was unable to score. Kentner stranded two more Bulldog runners in the top of the 6th. He had a solid outing, allowing seven hits and three runs, two earned, and striking out five over six innings.
However, other than the third inning North was unable to score against New Albany pitcher Nolan Brooks, who also went six innings and surrendered three runs. The Vikings made three costly outs on the base paths and stranded four during that time.
New Albany broke open a 3-3 game with six runs in the seventh inning against reliever Kaden Wilson. However, mistakes led to most of it, as the Bulldogs scored on three passed balls and an error. Down 9-3, the Vikings scored one in the bottom of the seventh on another RBI hit from Anderson.
Anderson led the Vikings with 3-4, 2 RBI night. Wise went 2-2.
In last Friday’s second matchup between the two programs, New Albany defeated the Vikings 8-7 on a walk-off hit by Parker Clayton.