ECRU- New Albany gradually pulled away to pick up a decisive 78-50 victory over North Pontotoc last Tuesday in the Vikings' final regular season Division 1-4A game.
North surged to a 4-0 lead, as Ty Roberson whipped a pass ahead to Trey Miller for a score. Roberson fed Jacoree Westmoreland for another early bucket.
Kenaan Lockridge drove baseline and dished to Westmoreland for a score. Roberson nailed a 3-pointer, then hit a pretty left-handed runner in the lane.
Kyle Sappington sank a 3-pointer, and the Viking men threatened to run away with the game.
New Albany’s Atraveion High hit a jumper, followed by a basket from Mitchell Shettles, and New Albany pulled ahead by the end of the first period 21-16.
Sappington sank a 3-pointer to start the second quarter. He wowed the crowd with a crossover dribble that befuddled the defender, finishing the drive with a layup
Tyler Ford fought for a loose ball. He then ran ahead to draw a foul, sinking one free throw. Roberson stole an inbounds pass and hit a layup, resulting a 3-point play after a foul, and the Vikings surged ahead 25-24.
North’s Ford took a charge in the lane to thwart a Bulldog shot, but New Albany grabbed control with a 12-1 run to close out the quarter. Jumpers from Michael Casey and Isaiah Ball pushed the Dogs ahead 36-25 at halftime.
New Albany continued to pull away, outscoring the Vikings 21-10 in the third quarter. Sam Dowdy sank a couple of free throws, and baskets from Roberson and Jacoree Westmoreland pulled the Vikings closer at 57-35 headed into the final period.
Mitchell Shettles extended the Dogs’ lead to 60-35 with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. Reed Harris skied for an offensive rebound and putback for the Dogs.
Westmoreland hit Roberson slashing into the lane for two to get North on the board in the fourth. Later Dowdy kicked it out to Sappington for a 3-pointer, as North made it a 63-43 game.
North’s Jordan Meaders drained a 3-pointer, and Trey Miller nailed a pair of free throws, but New Albany cruised to victory.