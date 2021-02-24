ECRU– The North Pontotoc Vikings' season came to an end on Monday night, as they fell 72-54 to Northeast Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Ty Roberson led the Vikings with a game-high 27 points.
“I think not being able to practice and getting out of routine had an effect on us tonight,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “We missed a lot of shots we had been making the past few games, and the ball just didn’t roll our way tonight.”
Roberson knocked down a layup and a 3-pointer to tie the game at 5-5 early in the first quarter. Andrew Wilder added a 3-pointer a few minutes later, and Roberson added another layup to get the Vikings to within one point of the lead. The Trojans owned the second quarter, however, as they built onto their lead. Roberson added 8 points to his total, but it was not enough. The Vikings went into halftime trailing 38-24.
North Pontotoc fought its way back into the game in the third quarter. Andrew Wilder hit another 3-pointer to make it 49-31, and then the Vikings went on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 49-43 late in the third. Tyler Ford scored moments later to make it 50-45, but Northeast Lauderdale found their stroke again in the fourth quarter and held off North the rest of way to advance.
Andrew Wilder was also in double figures with 10 points. Tyler Ford finished with 8, and Jordan Meaders added 5 for North Pontotoc.