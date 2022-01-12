ECRU- A late first half surge from Potts Camp flipped the momentum last Tuesday against North Pontotoc, and the Cardinals were able to ride that to a 64-51 win over the Vikings.
Joseph Spratt and Eli Baker hit free throws in the early going, and Jordan Pitts got open for a bank shot, helping the Vikings keep pace. Potts Camp, however, went on a 9-0 run with baskets from Zy Hamer, Twan Walker and Josh Blake, as well as two free throws from Que Martin. Two of those buckets came after offensive rebounds, which would be key for the Cardinals all night. The scoring spurt opened up a 15-4 Potts Camp lead. North recorded the only field goal in the final three minutes of the first quarter when Nick Burchfield corralled a long offensive rebound after a missed three and drove in for a finger roll, making it a 16-6 game.
The Vikings got back in the game with a strong early part of the second quarter. Pitts started things out by nailing a 3-pointer, and he later had a basket in the lane. Spratt scored four points with effective play inside. Eli Baker hit a free throw and drove to the rim for two, and Nash Guerin added another bucket. This allowed North to grab a 20-19 lead. The Cardinals’ Jamie Muse and Martin answered with back-to-back baskets.
Brayden Nowlin got to the foul line and knocked down both to pull the Vikings within one. After a Potts Camp free throw, Muse helped to flip the momentum back. He drilled a three, then immediately grabbed a steal and drove down court for a breakaway layup to make it 29-22. Two free throws from Baker made it a 5-point contest, but the Cardinals continued to close out the half on a tear. After several offensive rebounds Blake scored on a putback, and Martin nailed a shot from a handful of steps inside half court as the buzzer sounded to give Potts Camp a 34-24 lead.
Two Potts Camp baskets in the third quarter opened up a 14-point lead before Nash Guerin stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer for North Pontotoc. Aiden Tatum got open for an easy layup and followed that with a putback, and all of a sudden it was a 48-41 game with 4:40 to play in the third.
However, the Vikings just could not come up with enough stops to rally completely. North would later cut the deficit to eight points when Burchfield hit two free throws at the 3:11 mark, but Potts Camp Camp went on a 8-0 run to open up a 50-34 lead. The run was led by Blake, who finished with 23 points on the night. Spratt and Pitts scored physical baskets late in the third quarter to get it within 12, but the Vikings would not get closer than that the rest of the way.
Pitts was North’s leading scorer with 12 points.