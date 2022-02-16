The North Pontotoc Vikings ended their season on Feb. 8 with a loss to Ripley in the first round of the 2-4A Tournament, 77-50.
Junior Elijah Edgeston popped a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 6-1 lead. North’s Eli Baker returned the favor with a 3-pointer from 9 o’clock on the perimeter, but another tres from Ripley’s Chad Martin extended the Tigers’ lead to 12-4.
Nash Guerin hustled down the court to disrupt a breakaway basket by Ripley, but the Tigers still carried a 16-7 lead into the second frame.
Guerin drove the court and dished to Nic Burchfield for a 3-pointer early in the second. Another by Baker inched the Vikings closer, at 24-15. Brayden Nowlin made good on a pair of free-throws. Nowlin also showed good heart, committing a firm but legal foul to prevent a Ripley breakaway and possible dunk. The Tigers carried a 34-21 lead into halftime
Midway through the third, Burchfield nailed another 3, toward his 8 in the game. Aiden Tatum notched a pair of scores, the second a hard-fought basket and foul inside for a plus-one to bring the Norsemen closer, at 46-32 with just over four minutes remaining in the third.
Ripley senior La Trell Vance hit a 3-pointer, giving the Tigers a 62-34 lead headed into the final frame.
Baker racked up 7 points down the stretch to close the gap, to finish his team-high 18 (9 rebounds), but the Tigers held on and advanced.
Afterwards, Coach Chris Parman said he was encouraged by his team's play.
"I'm proud of how far our guys have come," said Parman."We have a lot coming back next season, so we're looking forward to being productive."