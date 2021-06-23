ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings summer baseball squad played scrappy, but walks and errors proved costly in a 12-2 loss to Ripley on June 18.
North’s Cayson Capwell went 2-3 and bagged an RBI, as well as making an outstanding sliding catch at first base in the loss.
Viking starter Michael Anderson got off to a rocky first inning, surrendering a three-run homer to Ripley’s Curt Cohea, before Wesley Simmons took the mound in relief.
Viking 3-hole hitter Reece Kentner laced a double to right-center off Tiger starter Conner Graves in the bottom of the first, but North was unable to score.
Simmons pitched around a Viking error, inducing two popups and and notching a strikeout to get out of the top of the second unscathed.
Viking second-baseman Jaylen Wise nailed a single to right in the bottom of the frame, but the Norsemen again came up empty. Ripley carried a 4-0 lead into the top of the third.
Anderson fanned a pair of Tiger hitters in the top of the third, and faced the minimum.
Clay Pitts hit a single in the bottom of the third inning, and Clayton Redd plated the first Viking run with an RBI triple to make the score 6-1. Capwell’s RBI single to center inched the Vikings closer at 6-2.
Cohea picked up another RBI in the top of the fourth for a 7-2 Tiger lead.
Nick Burchfield took the mound for the Vikings in the top of the fourth with one on and one out. Ripley plated another run to make the score 8-2. The Vikings went quietly in the bottom of the frame.
Cooper Davis’ grand-slam in the top of the fifth sealed the deal for Ripley.
North banged out five hits in the contest, against Ripley’s eight.
North Pontotoc was set to play in the NEMCABB tournament, along with South Pontotoc, on Tuesday. The games were scheduled to be played in New Albany.