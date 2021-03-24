ECRU – North Pontotoc fell to the Ripley Tigers 4-1 Friday night. Freshman Ty Long struck out 12 Vikings in a dominant performance to get the win. The victory earned a split for the Tigers, having fallen to the Vikings 5-3 at home last Tuesday.
North had runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth, but Long got the next two batters out. Long issued back-to-back walks, with the second one bringing in the Vikings’ lone run, before he induced a groundout to end the inning.
“Give credit to Ripley; their guys threw strikes, got the hits when they needed to and made the plays tonight,” said North coach Chad Anthony. “Even though we didn’t play well and they did, we still had our chances in the 5th and just couldn’t get that big hit like we did earlier in the week against them.”
Ty Roberson started for the Vikings and threw four innings while allowing three unearned runs, with two strikeouts and four walks. Michael Anderson came in for Roberson in relief and threw three innings while allowing a run.
The Tigers scored in the first inning on a throwing error to second base after a single by Drew Coombs. In the third inning, Micah Johnston scored from third when Ty Roberson tried to pick off a runner who broke from first to second. The next two runs came on a double play in the fourth and a wild pitch in the sixth.
The Vikings committed three errors on Friday and had four on Tuesday all against Ripley.
“Right now I’m not doing a good job getting us prepared, but our guys are fighting and competing and just couldn’t get it done,” said coach Anthony. “We are struggling a little bit defensively, and I just have to do a better job of coaching them and working with them on their fielding.
Drake Steele finished 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored for North Pontotoc.
Last Tuesday at Ripley the Vikings took the early lead before Ripley pushed ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. North scored three decisive runs in the top of the sixth. The Vikings loaded the bases after single by Kaden Wilson, a walk to Roberson, and Bo Howell was hit by a pitch. Kenter tied the game with an RBI groundout, and Anderson connected with a two-run single. Kenter allowed only three hits and no earned runs while striking out six on the mound, while Cayson Capwell worked two scoreless.
On Saturday the Vikings defeated West Union 6-4. North has now now won five of their last six games.