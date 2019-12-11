RIPLEY– North Pontotoc boys soccer opened division play with a 5-0 loss to the Ripley Tigers last Tuesday. The Vikings struggled to create scoring opportunities, as Ripley controlled possession most of the night. North managed only two shots on goal for the game.
“We are young, and we made some young mistakes tonight,” said North head coach Donnie Sellers. “We just didn’t play well enough in the midfield and do a good job of passing and getting the ball in space.”
Ripley forward George Ruedas scored in the 6th minute to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Vikings forward Samuel Franco made a nice run down the right side in the 21st minute, but his shot sailed over the right post. Franco later put a nice ball in the box from the right corner, but it was defended well by the Tigers' goalie. Ruedas picked up his second goal of the night in the 34th minute to extend the Ripley lead to 2-0. Rene Bernardino added a goal for Ripley in the 36th minute. Franco made another run at the goal for North, but it was defended again by the Tigers' goalie to end the half.
Ruedas picked up a hat trick in the second half for Ripley and later added his 4th goal of the game to finish off the Vikings 5-0.
“We still have some things to figure out in the midfield,” said coach Sellers. “We are out of place a lot, so I have moved some players around. They are still adjusting to the position changes, but it will all click eventually.”