ECRU– The Ripley Tigers (2-3, 1-0) built a 21-0 lead early in the first half and never looked back, defeating the North Pontotoc Vikings 35-21 on Friday. The Vikings cut the lead down to a touchdown late in the third quarter, but Ripley scored with two minutes left to secure their first Division 1-4A win.
Penalties and turnovers doomed the Vikings offensively as North was flagged six times on the night for holding. Reece Kentner threw three interceptions in the first half and five total for the game.
“You aren’t going to win many games by turning the ball over five times,” said Vikings head coach Andy Crotwell. “I have to do a better job as well making sure we are protecting the football and that we treat it as important as it really is on game days, because without that thing it’s just 22 guys out there butting heads.”
Ripley led 21-0 with eight minutes left in the second quarter behind two Immanuel Griffin touchdowns and an 8-yard run by LeBron Vance. Kentner scored on a 9-yard run to put the Vikings on the board. Winn Navarrete hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception from Kentner for North Pontotoc with four seconds left in the first half to cut the Tigers' lead to two scores. Ripley led 28-14 at halftime.
The Vikings put together their best drive of the game to open the second half, and it resulted in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kentner to Navarette to make it 28-21 at the end of the third quarter. North Pontotoc (3-2) had three drives in the fourth quarter, and three of them ended with turnovers. Ripley scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ty Long to Diamante Williams to seal the game late and hand the Vikings a tough loss at home.
“I thought that with the exception of a few coverage breakdowns our defense played better this week,” said coach Crotwell. “Offensively we just kept putting them in a hole, and when your defense is out there for that long you are going to give up touchdowns.”
Raquan Booth led the Vikings with 108 yards rushing, and Winn Navarette finished with 47 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
North Pontotoc tales on New Albany on Thursday.