SMITHVILLE- North Pontotoc played hard and kept it close, but the Vikings ultimately dropped a 76-66 decision on the road to Smithville last Tuesday.
Ty Roberson dropped a team-high 23 points on the Noles, and Jordan Meaders added 15, but it was not enough to stop the Smithville tribe.
Roberson got things rolling for the Norsemen early with a breakaway layup. Isaiah Bean and Tyler Ford also added baskets. Jake Hall popped a jumper near the close of the frame, but Smithville led 14-8 at the end of the first period.
Roberson displayed his dribbling skills before firing a nifty pass ahead to Meaders for a breakaway bucket early in the second period. Meaders followed with an offensive putback for a score; then Trey Miller kicked ahead to Meaders for another bucket, and the Vikings pulled close at 24-21.
Jacob Morris popped a 3-pointer for Smithville. Trey Miller kicked ahead to Meaders for a nifty 10-footer, and Roberson followed with an acrobatic left-handed runner to bring the Vikings within five at 30-25.
Khirei Sandifer popped a 3-pointer for the Seminoles, part of his game-leading 27-point night.
North’s Eli Baker grabbed a loose ball and kicked ahead to Roberson for a score. Smithville took a 36-35 advantage into halftime, and the officials called a technical foul against Smithville’s coach as the teams walked off the court.
North’s Trey Miller displayed some nifty ball-handling early in the third period, befuddling a defender with a crossover dribble before soaring in for a left-handed scoop shot. Tyler Ford skied near the rim for an offensive putback that put the Norsemen ahead 39-38.
Smithville’s Standifer went on a tear of four 3-pointers in the fourth period which sealed the win for the Seminoles.
Jake Hall got an offensive putback late. Then Andrew Wilder fed him in the lane for a turnaround, but Smithville went on to win 76-66.
On Friday the Vikings fell 71-51 to Ingomar.