HOUSTON- North Pontotoc got off to a tough start Friday night against Houston, and, despite playing a solid rest of the game, they could not recover in a 68-40 loss.
With hot shooting and a defense that forced a number of turnovers, the Hilltoppers roared out of the gates to a 22-0 lead. Nick Burchfield recorded North’s first points on a putback with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter. Jordan Pitts drove to the rim and finished with a finger roll, following it up with a free throw on the next offensive trip. Houston’s Jay Duffy closed out his 10-point quarter by drilling a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 28-5. Red Parker also had a big first quarter for the Hilltoppers with 9 points.
Pitts drained a 3-pointer early in the second for North. Burchfield had a layup, and Pitts followed with a driving bucket and a free throw. Romeo Cornejo hit a 3-pointer to get the Vikings within 17, but they could not turn the increased offensive production into momentum and a run. Nash Guerin fired a long pass to Brayden Nowlin, who had gotten open down court, for an easy two. Guerin then made a free throw to make it a 39-19 game, but Houston ended the first half with a 9-0 run. Parker had a steal and layup at the buzzer to extend the lead to 48-19.
Guerin rolled in a layup for the first points of the third. Spratt notched a pair of baskets in the period, the second a nice backcourt steal and layup. Pitts drilled a 3-pointer and added another bucket, while Nowlin notched a 3-point play after an offensive rebound and putback. Houston still held a comfortable 58-33 lead after three quarters. The Vikings’ only field goals in the fourth were a 3-pointer from Spratt and baskets by Seth Boland and Hunter Huffstatler.
Houston only outscored North 40-35 over the final three quarters, but the huge early hole was simply too much to overcome.
Pitts was the Vikings’ leading scorer with 14 points.