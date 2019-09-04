WATER VALLEY - An exceptional aerial attack and a stingy defense proved too much for the North Pontotoc Vikings (1-1) Friday night, as they lost a one-sided contest to the Water Valley Blue Devils 36-7 on the road.
The Blue Devils showed why they are the reigning MHSAA 3A state champs, racking up 345 yards of total offense. They were led by senior quarterback Jacob Truss, who threw for 163 yards and rushed for 66.
Water Valley scored on its opening possession, driving 83 yards in eight plays. The march was capped off by Truss hitting wide receiver Martavious Rockett on a quick hitch for a touchdown. Rockett hauled-in seven receptions on the evening for 107 yards. The point-after was no good.
North Pontotoc quarterback T.J. Polk rushed for a pair of first downs on the Vikings’ opening drive, but they were eventually forced to punt.
Viking defensive end Hunter Bolin played a tough first quarter, stuffing runs on a pair of key downs, including one that ended a Blue Devil drive and forced a punt with eight minutes to play.
North linebacker Hunter Miles intercepted a Blue Devil pass midway through the first quarter and returned it deep into Water Valley territory, but the Vikings were unable to cash in.
Late in the second quarter Water Valley’s Grant Burress scooped up a Viking fumble and carried it in from 10 yards out, and with the point-after the Blue Devils led 13-0.
The Vikings returned the kickoff to the 44 yard-line, and a quick inside slant from Polk to West Sutton had them in business. Later in the drive, however, Water Valley outside linebacker Marion Morgan picked off a Viking pass and returned it to pay dirt to extend the lead to 20-0. Kicker Jon Surette added a field goal, and the Blue Devils carried a 23-0 lead into halftime.
The Vikings received the ball to start the third quarter. Polk picked up four yards on a keeper, then hit Sutton on a slant for a first down to the 42-yard-line. Polk called his own number again, as the Vikings crossed into Blue Devil territory, but the drive stalled.
The Truss-to-Rockett connection was on display again in the Blue Devils’ ensuing drive. Truss eventually scored on a 4-yard run, and with the point-after the Blue Devils went up 30-0 with 2:37 to play in the third.
Polk took a hard hit to the thigh and had to come out of the game. On the first play from scrimmage for backup quarterback Reece Kentner, he handed to junior running back Raquan Booth, who made a quick cut off the left side, then ran off and left everybody for a 70-yard TD.
Gavin Dyer added the point-after, and that finished the Vikings’ scoring in the contest.