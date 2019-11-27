WHEELER– Wheeler found their stroke from behind the arc in the second half, and the North Pontotoc Vikings struggled to keep up in 78-61 road loss to the Eagles last Tuesday. Jordan Meaders had 17 points, and Ty Roberson scored 16 points for the Vikings.
“We have to get better in half-court defense, and we have to be able to make our shots,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “We missed a lot of shots and they made theirs, giving them all the momentum. We gambled too much on defense trying to go after every steal, and it left them open a lot and they killed us.”
The first quarter was tightly contested. Ty Roberson hit back-to-back layups to give North an early 4-2 lead. Wheeler went on a 6-0 run to pull ahead 8-4. Things continued to be back and forth, and Roberson converted a steal into a layup to give the Vikings a 15-13 lead at the end of the first. Jordan Meaders opened the second quarter up with 3-pointer, a layup, and another 3-pointer to extend North’s lead to 23-19. Trey Miller converted a steal into two points to make it 27-23, but Wheeler closed out the first half strong and led 32-31 at halftime.
Roberson and Meaders hit layups to take back the lead for the Vikings to open the third quarter. Wheeler answered with a key 15-2 run, including two back-to-back threes, to open up 47-37 advantage. Roberson closed out the third quarter with six points to keep things close headed into the fourth.
Wheeler continued to have all the momentum in the fourth quarter and knocked down big five 3-pointers to finish off the Vikings.