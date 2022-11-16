ECRU- Houlka’s boys grabbed the momentum in key stretches to pull away and notch a 58-40 road win over North Pontotoc last Monday night.
The Vikings started the contest with a 3-pointer from Drew Winfun, which Houlka answered with a trey on the next trip downcourt. North pulled ahead and went up 7-3 after Amari Hubbard scored on a fast break layup. Back-to-back baskets from the Wildcats’ Seth Winter tied things up. Houlka briefly pulled back ahead before Omaree Scott drove to the basket and dished to Cayson Capwell for an easy two. A Houlka turnover led to a physical bucket from Romeo Cornejo, and Hubbard knocked down a floater to put the Vikings up 13-9 with 38 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A pair of free throws from Elijah Kilpatrick cut it to two in the closing seconds of the first, and Houlka flipped the momentum when they started the second quarter on a tear. The Wildcats ripped off a 14-1 run behind seven points from Winter and five from Kilpatrick to suddenly lead 25-14. Brayden Brown hit a free throw for the Vikings, followed by a 3-pointer from Winfun. After Houlka answered with a three, Hubbard drilled a jump shot to cut the deficit to 28-20 at the half.
Hubbard started the third quarter with a drive and pull-up jumper. Then Cornejo found an open Joseph Spratt for a transition bucket to get the Vikings within five at 29-24. However, that was as close as they could get. Houlka got a three on their next trip downcourt before scoring off of a North turnover. Neal Moore then converted a 3-point play to push the Wildcat lead to 37-24. Houlka continued to extend their advantage, scoring the next six points to go up 19 before North’s Jameson Kent stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer. Capwell then connected with a baseline jumper to make it 43-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite a scrappy showing from the Vikings, Houlka was able to maintain between a 14 and 20 point lead during the final quarter en route to the win. North got fourth quarter baskets from Cornejo, Nick Burchfield and Spratt (two), as well as a 3-pointer from Winfun.
“We had two stretches that hurt us,” North coach Rob Browning said. “In the second quarter they went on a run where we turned the ball over and gave them some easy looks, and that caused it (Houlka’s lead) to get stretched out. We were able to get back in it, but in the third quarter they went on another big run. I was proud of the guys for continuing to battle all the way to the end. We’ve just got to cut out those stretches where we turn the ball over and go cold on offense.”
