RIPLEY– North Pontotoc fell just short of a Division 1-4A Tournament championship last week as they fell 80-71 to New Albany in the finals. Ty Roberson had 24 points, Andrew Wilder had 22 and Jordan Meaders finished with 12 points for the Vikings. North Pontotoc will host Northeast Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs this week.
“I thought we played well tonight; I’m proud of our focus and the camaraderie the team has right now is great,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. “A month ago we were not playing like a team to beat in 4A; and I think we are now because of how well we are playing together as a team.”
Andrew Wilder had a big first half for the Vikings. Wilder hit two 3-pointers to open the game for North. Jordan Meaders added another for North to cut into the Bulldogs' lead. Wilder added another layup a few moments later, but New Albany continued answering North shot for shot and led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter.
Wilder added a layup midway through the second quarter and followed it with three more 3-pointers to cut into the Bulldogs' lead. New Albany led 36-42 at halftime.
Ty Roberson opened the second half with a steal and score to make it 42-36. He scored 18 points in the second half.
Meaders added layups on back-to-back possessions midway through the third quarter, and Wilder added another three points to get the Vikings to within three points of the Bulldogs' lead at 56-53.
Roberson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, doing everything he could to get the Vikings back in it. However, the Bulldogs answered North point for point. New Albany went to the free throw line eight times in the fourth quarter as well. They made 15 of their 16 attempts, and that was the difference in the game.
North Pontotoc 77, Corinth 60
The Vikings came out blazing hot and didn’t cool off in pulling the upset of the top-seeded Warriors on Thursday, which punched their ticket to the championship game.
Three 3-pointers from Jordan Meaders helped push North to an early 14-3 lead. They led 25-9 after the first quarter behind 11 points from Meaders and 7 from Roberson. The Vikings led 33-22 at halftime and 55-38 after three quarters.
North Pontotoc (11-10) made 13 shots from 3-point range for the game. Jordan Meaders scored 28 points and made six threes, while Ty Roberson scored 24 with the aid of four threes.
North Pontotoc 58, Tishomingo County 53
Jordan Meaders scored 23 points and Ty Roberson scored 20 points to help North Pontotoc come back and beat Tishomingo County 58-53 in opening game of the tournament last Tuesday. The Vikings were down 34-25 at halftime but outscored the Braves 33-19 in the second half to win the game.
“I thought we created turnovers and got out of foul trouble in the second half, and that helped us to get back in the game,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. “We had a lot of guys playing out of their normal roles that played well and us not having any unforced turnovers in the second half made the difference.”
Spence Coffman scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half for the Braves, with 9 coming in the second quarter. The Vikings and Braves were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. Ty Roberson sat for most of the second quarter, and multiple unforced turnovers helped Braves build a 34-25 lead at halftime.
Roberson came out in the second half on a mission. The senior guard knocked down two free throws to open the third quarter. Meaders added a layup and 3-pointer a few moments later to get the Vikings to within three points of the Braves. Roberson added a floater, and after a steal he knocked down layup at the end of the quarter to make it 41-39.
Roberson stole the ball and completed a three-point play to give the Vikings a 42-41 lead. He added two free throws to go along with a layup and 3-pointer from Meaders that extended the North lead to 49-43. Roberson added another layup and free throw in the waning seconds of the game to finish off the Braves.