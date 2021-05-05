Vikings force game three on walk-off, ultimately fall to Kosciusko in first round
By Jonathan Wise
Facing elimination on Friday against Kosciusko, North Pontotoc battled back all night to pick up a 12-9 home win over the Whippets in an exciting, back and forth 4A playoff matchup.
Ty Roberson blasted a 3-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to win it for the Vikings.
North would go on to fall in game three the following night, but they showed moxie to get it to a rubber match.
“Our competitive spirit was as good as it has been all year tonight,” said North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony. “They (Kosciusko) have a great team and they can hit. We were having trouble getting them out, but we just never went away and kept fighting and competing.”
Cayson Capwell singled and Drake Steele doubled to get things started for the Vikings in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Tyler Pickens allowed courtesy runner Frank Stark to score. Steele came home on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
In the top of the third Kosciusko’s Larson Fancher had an RBI single, and Ethan Wood smacked a 2-run line drive homer to give the Whippets the lead. North tied it up 3-3 in the bottom of the third when Reece Kentner drove in Roberson, who had doubled, with a base hit.
Kosciusko got an RBI hit from Parker Ryals and a 2-run homer from Ty Ramage to go up 6-3 in the fourth. In the bottom half of the frame Kalor Kirby doubled to right field. With two outs, a Whippet error allowed Kaden Wilson to just beat out a throw to first, plating Kirby. Roberson was subsequently hit by a pitch and Michael Anderson walked. Kentner then drove a bases-clearing, 3-run double to right center, putting North on top 7-6.
Kosciusko pulled right back ahead in the fifth. Connor Wallace produced an RBI double, and the visitors also scored on a passed ball and a steal of home to take a 9-7 lead. For the third time, however, the Vikings rallied from a deficit.
Roberson drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth, and Anderson laced a double down the right field line. Kentner grounded out to drive in Roberson, and Anderson scored on a passed ball to knot things at 9-all.
A leadoff walk came to naught for Kosciusko in the top of the seventh. Roberson, who entered on the mound in the prior inning, notched a pair of strikeouts, and catcher Bo Howell threw out Wallace attempting to steal second to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh it was a two-out rally for the Vikings. Tyler Pickens was hit by a pitch and Wilson walked to keep the inning alive, setting up Roberson’s game-winning bomb to right center.
Kentner finished 2-4 with 5 RBI on the night. Roberson was 2-2 with 3 RBI.
On Saturday the two teams met in the deciding third game of the series in Kosciusko. The Whippets won 11-2, ending the Vikings’ season. It was a tight 2-2 game before Kosciusko plated nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings. The Whippets had won game one 3-1 at home on Thursday night.