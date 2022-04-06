In baseball, patience is often the name of the game, and Viking hitters up and down the lineup showed patience on Tuesday night, as North Pontotoc hosted their cross-county rivals, South Pontotoc, in a division 2-4A contest.
Early on, each squad jumped on opportunities, as the Cougars struck for three runs in the top of the first inning off North starter Reece Kentner.
Jackson Rogers plated Hunter Bagwell to get South on the board. Ashton Goggins drove Rogers across, then designated hitter William Johnson scored Goggins for three runs in the top of the first inning.
North would fire right back and score four runs in the home half of the first. Tyler Pickens led off with a walk, followed by a Clay Pitts single. Kentner belted one into lef- center, followed by a double from Michael Anderson to clear the bases. Kalor Kirby also added a hit. Jaylon Wise kpet the line moving for the Vikings, but they left runners stranded in the inning.
Vikings head coach Chad Anthony said preparation was the key.
“I give a lot of credit to Coach Collier and Coach Todd for a great few days of practice leading into tonight’s game,” said Anthony. “We saw some tendencies and our guys did a great job of executing our game plan.”
Anthony continued: “I have a lot of respect for Coach Harmon. They have a good team, our guys were hungry and ready, this was probably our best all-around game thus far.”
The game settled down after the fireworks of the first inning, as both pitchers worked through the next few innings unscathed. North would strike for four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.
After a scoreless fifth, things got interesting in the sixth. The Cougars added two runs after a series of walks and base hits plated the two runs. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Vikings shut the door, scoring three more runs to make the final 11-3. Reece Kentner went the distance for the Vikings pitching all seven innings. Bagwell was lifted in the fifth. He surrendered 10 runs on eight hits and striking out eight. The Cougars went to reliever Trace Ash.
Kentner got the win for the Vikings, going a full seven innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and fanning 15. North banged out nine hits, with Wise and Pitts both getting multiple knocks.