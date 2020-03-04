ECRU- Wes Steele’s 3-run double in the bottom of the first inning would be all the offense North Pontotoc would need Friday night against West Union, as the Vikings defeated the Eagles 3-2 in a tightly contested game. Reece Kentner started the game for the Vikings on the mound and picked up the win, striking out seven in three innings pitched.
“West Union has a great club, and we knew coming in it was going to be a great game,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chad Anthony. “We got some hits when we needed them and threw it well for the most part, and it was just a really good win for us.”
The Vikings led the game 3-0 until the top of the fourth inning. Braden Willard hit a triple, and Sam Callicut drove him in for the Eagles to make it 3-1. West Union scored again in the top of the sixth inning to make it 3-2. However, Ty Roberson closed the door on the comeback bid, securing the final two outs and picking up the save for the Vikings.
“We have been pitching a lot of different people, and we are really still figuring out what our best lineups are,” said coach Anthony. "Over the next few weeks, before division starts, we will figure out who are going to be our guys.”
Kaden Wilson had a hit and scored a run. Ty Roberson and Bo Howell both scored runs, and Drake Steele picked up a hit as well for North Pontotoc.