North Pontotoc split a pair of games last week against rival South Pontotoc and Division 1-4A foe Ripley.
Last Tuesday the Vikings won a hard fought 72-64 home game over the Cougars to sweep the two-game season series between the teams.
North held a 28-21 edge at halftime behind 16 first-half points from standout guard Ty Roberson. Tyler Ford had a big third quarter with 10 of his 13 points to help the Vikings stay on top and stretch out the lead to 50-39 at the end of three. Roberson had a big fourth quarter with 10 more points, and the Vikings made 11 out of 13 free throws in the final quarter to hold on for the win.
Roberson finished with 28 points, with Ford adding 13 and Trey Miller 11. Stroud Mills had a 21-point night for the Cougars, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Jayden Hooker finished with 16 points and Pacey Mathews 10.
On Friday night North traveled to Ripley. Roberson scored a game-high 25 points and the Vikings played an exceptional first half, but Viking turnovers and a late surge pushed the Tigers to a 60-55 home victory.
Ripley’s Albert McDonald and Tyler Rucker scored to open a 5-0 lead for the Tigers.
Roberson then scored the first of his eight first quarter points with a 3-pointer to get the Vikings on the board. Trey Miller followed with some nifty work in the lane and a score, part of his 11-point performance. Tyler Ford took a charge under the basket, giving the ball back to North, and a 3-pointer from Jordan Meaders tied the game at 8-all.
Sentavious Hunt added a pair of scores for Ripley, but another 3-pointer from Roberson knotted the score again at 13. North’s Andrew Wilder took a charge on the defensive end to stifle another Tiger scoring attempt as the first period ended.
LaTrell Vance made good on a pair of free throws and McDonald, who led Ripley with 19 points, made a nifty turnaround jumper, as the Tigers pulled ahead 21-15 midway through the second period. Roberson answered on the other end, moving across the lane to his left and slicing in for a layup to give the Norsemen 18.
Free throws from Wilder, Roberson, and Trey Miller gave the Vikings a 26-25 lead going into halftime.
Miller started the third period by moving laterally to his right and driving in strong for a layup. Ford came up with a nifty steal and layup to give the Vikings 30. Wilder took a charge on the defensive end, then swept in for another layup as the Norsemen pushed ahead 32-25. Roberson wrestled away a loose ball before smartly calling a time-out from the floor. Wilder knocked down a 3-pointer; then he gathered a rebound and kicked ahead to Roberson, who made a layup, drew a foul and converted the and-one to give the Vikings a 38-25 lead.
Ripley’s Vance grabbed a steal and layup, and back-to-back scores from Alex Prather, part of his 15-point evening, pulled the Tigers closer at 38-31 at the end of the third period.
LaBron Vance nailed a 3-pointer for Ripley early in the final frame. Roberson answered with a nifty drive and runner in the lane, two of his 10 fourth-period points. Hunt showed skillful touch, hitting a runner for the Tigers.
The Vikings continued playing scrappy, as Anthony Bean fought for a loose ball. Roberson glided in for an acrobatic layup to make the score 44-43 in favor of the Vikings with 4:40 to play.
Miller kept playing touch defense, taking a charge at midcourt to cause a turnover.
McDonald blocked a Viking shot, then made a steal and layup to push Ripley into the lead at 51-47 with 2:40 to play.
Roberson craftily picked the pocket of a Ripley player for a steal and raced in for a layup. A strong drive and layup by Miller and a nifty contested runner from Roberson brought the Vikings close, but Ripley held on for the 60-55 win.