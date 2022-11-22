TUPELO- The North Pontotoc boys continued their strong start to the season last Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Amory in tournament action at the BankPlus SportsPlex in Tupelo.
North jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, as the Vikings found the back of the net after crashing to the goal on a corner kick. Amory would answer to tie things up, as Walker Mitchell scored on a breakaway.
Tripp Little regained the lead for North when he scored on a shot that deflected off the crossbar. Holden Little made a nice run to the goal and narrowly missed, but soon after he put the Vikings up 3-1 when he scored on a lengthy kick from the right side, with the ball just deflecting off the outstretched arms of the Panthers’ goalie into the top of the net.
Amory got another good look in the final minute of the first half, but North goalie Ayden Ellis made a nice diving save to preserve a 3-1 halftime lead. In the second half, Jimmy Alban scored to extend the Viking lead to 4-1. They kept attacking while limiting the offensive chances for the Panthers. With the game well in hand for the Vikings, the Panthers did get another late goal from Noah Coker.
North Pontotoc head coach Travis Little was pleased with the way his team played despite being shorthanded.
“We kind of settled down as the game went on,” Little said. “We had to put some some young kids in some new places, and they played really well. They stepped in, picked up the slack and stayed inside the system. We figured things out rotation-wise and took advantage of the space they were giving us. I was proud of them.
“I’m pretty happy with where we are right now, but we’ve still got a long way to go and things we need to work on; and we definitely have some tough teams coming up division-wise who are going to challenge us.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.