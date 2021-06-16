Summer basketball is a time to practice as well as get in a number of “games” against various competition, with the goals of developing inexperienced players and getting the team accustomed to playing together.
That development is especially key for the North Pontotoc Vikings this summer, as essentially all of their 2020-21 production graduated. The Vikings lost every starter and their top seven players, accounting for 95% of every team statistic.
“These young guys need to play, so we are not worried so much about wins and losses as we are just getting out there against somebody different,” North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman said.
Eli Baker saw notable action last season. The rising junior has improved quite a bit, and that has shown up during summer action thus far.
“He was a guy who would make a shot for us every now and then, but now he will be our starting point guard and have to handle the ball the majority of the time,” coach Parman said. “He’s fast and strong, and he can shoot it, so he will be a big part of what we do.”
North will look for senior Jordan Pitts and junior Joseph Spratt to carry the load inside.
“Both of them will get a lot of minutes, and we need a lot of production from them points-wise and rebounding-wise,” Parman said. “They have the ability. They just haven’t played much and need experience, and it might take well into the season for them to really come on.”
Junior Nick Burchfield and freshman Nash Guerin are two others that will be counted on heavily.
“Nick is going to be expected to be a starter, and he is going to have to make shots,” Parman said. “He is one of our better shooters.”
“Nash will handle the ball with Eli and do a number of things. He’s young, but he will be thrown in there quick.”
Another big, physical player who has positioned himself to make an impact with his play this summer is senior Aidan Tatum.
“It’s basically his first year to play, but he has been a pleasant surprise,” Parman said. “He is another who just needs experience and practice. He has gotten better every time he has been on the floor.”
There is a long way to go, but coach Parman sees a good deal of potential in his new-look group. He is looking forward to the journey and seeing where the Vikings can end up.
“I think it’s kind of a fun year,” Parman said. “When you lose so many seniors and so much production, it’s kind of a clean slate. Nobody knows exactly what we will be able to do, and it’s fun to see where we can take them starting with new guys. As far as goals, we will probably wait till closer to the season to do that, but just because they haven’t played doesn’t mean they can’t be successful.
“We just need more practice, really even more than playing. I’ve got most of them in August, so we’ve got plenty of time to get ready for November.”