RIPLEY - Friday night marked the beginning of 2-4A action for North Pontotoc, as the Vikings traveled up Hwy 15 to face the Ripley Tigers. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams hitting big plays.
The Vikings received the opening kickoff and wasted no time moving the football.
Viking quarteback Reece Kentner led North on what looked to be a promising first drive, notching two, quick first downs, but a fumble at midfield derailed the Vikings and gave Ripley a short field.
The Tigers started their first drive with just over nine minutes to play in the first quarter. Ripley held the ball for almost six minutes before penalties and a solid Viking defense forced a punt.
The Vikings took over, and their second possession began like their first. Reece Kenter found Colton Moore for a 15-yard gain, and two plays later, Kentner again went to the air, hitting Winn Navarette on a 48-yard post route for a touchdown. Romero's PAT was good, and the Vikings lead 7-0 with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter.
Ripley answered 20 seconds later, with a 69-yard TD run by Chazton Crudup. The PAT made the score 7-7 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Both defenses held storng in the second quarter. Ripley forced one Viking turnover, when Ripley intercepted a Kentner pass attemp to Navartee. Ripley held the ball for the remainder of the first half, and the teams took a tie into the lockeroom at halftime.
Solid defensive play helped the Tigers hold serve in the third quarter. Their offense added a pair of touchdowns.
Ripley received the third quarter kickoff and started grinding out a long drive from thier own 31 yard-line. Immanual Griffin and Chazton Crudup led the Tigers's ground attack, and quarterback Ty Long provided the spark the Tigers' offense needed. Long’s first pass was a 13-yard strike to Laken Allen, putting the Ripley up 14-7.
Reece Kentner found Tyler Pickens for a first down midway throught the third quarter, but the Viking drive stalled, and Ripley kept North's run game bottled up. The Vikings finished the night with fewer than 75 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Ripley took over after the Viking punt, and scored two, consecutive touchdowns through the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.
Coach Crotwell said after the game that the contest came down to lack of execution.
"Tonight was a night of missed opportunities for us," said Crotwell. "We had several dropped passes, overthrown balls, and things that just killed our momentum tonight.”
Crotwell said his defense was tasked.
"(They) were on the field for a long time in the third quarter, when Ripley took the momentum.” Crotwell said. “We had a few penalties in the first half, and several plays that would have put them (Ripley) on their heels and potentially extend our lead.”
“We are built around balance, and I give credit to Ripley, they did a great job of controlling our run game,” Crotwell said, graciously.
The Vikings fell to 2-3 on the season 0-1 in division, heading into their game with Houston Thursday night October 9th. It will be homecoming for North Pontotoc, as the Vikings get ready for another talented division opponent.
Crotwell said the Vikings will prepare hard for their contest against their Chickasaw County rivals.
"They are really big across both front lines, they are physical, and it will be another test for our team," Crotwell said.