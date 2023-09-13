The North Pontotoc Vikings scored twice, on impressive plays, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome a strong 5A team as the Norsemen dropped a home game to Corinth, 38-13.
Zay Spratt reeled in a pair of touchdown catches, off the arm of quarterback Tyler Pickens, and junior kicker Tripp Little kept up his perfect 13 consecutive PAT’s. (Pickens is normally a standout wide receiver, but he played under center on Friday, filling in for an injured Drew Winfun; LIttle has had one blocked, but every kick he’s launched has been good)
The Vikings are to be commended, taking on a formidable 5A school for their homecoming game. (Corinth moved up to 5A this year, along with Pontotoc City).
The Vikings were dressed in their gray-on-gray look, with orange lids, and after receiving the opening kickoff, Dontez Cook broke off a couple of nice runs, as did Pickens, as North, moving south-to-north on the dial, with the setting sun to their left, advanced past midfield before being forced to punt.
The Warriors wasted little time in scoring. Quarterback Qwuantiver Young hit Patrick Crump on a swing pass that took Corinth near midfield on the first snap from scrimmage. Three plays later, Crump broke a run off the left side down to the Vikings’ 11 -yard line. Young kept it himself on what appeared to be a busted play, and made the two–yard-line. Corinth scored and opened a 7-0 lead with 5:58 to play in the first quarter.
After the ensuing kickoff, Pickens broke a nice run off left tackle to the 43. The Corinth defense made a strong stand, and didn’t allow the Vikings to cross midfield before being forced to punt, again.
Young continued to rack up yards, breaking a 15-yard gain off the left edge and into Viking territory. Junior linebacker Dre Villrreal and junior defensive tackle Addy Bynum combined for a strong tackle-for-loss that pushed the Warriors backwards. Young broke one up the middle for a first down. North’s left corner, Julian King, made a good, open-field tackle, and that brought the first quarter to an end.
After Corinth hit a quick-hitch down to the 20-yard-line, North’s interior defensive linemen stuffed a run for no gain. North’s Aden Harden intercepted the ball and returned it to the 23-yard-line. Pickens broke a good run across midfield. That drive stalled at midfield, however.
On Corinth’s ensuing possession, Dontez Cook came up quick to stop a pass in the flat for little gain. The Warriors marched down the field, with Brayden Burress and Dequavious Woods doing most of the heavy lifting. Corinth capped the drive with a swing pass around the left edge for a touchdown.
Clyaton Redd got off a strong punt. It netted 40-plus yards and did a good job of flipping the field. On the next play from scrimmage, Spratt, sneaking up from the free safety spot, watched the play developing to his left, then surged forward, in front of the Corinth receiver, to pick off the pass at the Warriors’ 42 yard line. Pickens hit Spratt on an inside slant to the 25 yard line, to set up the touchdown.
The first Pickens-to-Spratt touchdown came near the end of the first half. Spratt gave a quick stutter step to the inside, then shot by the defender, down the home sideline, to the corner of the endzone. Pickens threw the ball in a perfect spot, just inside the sideline, where only Spratt could get it. Spratt reeled it in, just inside the pylon, and tumbled out of bounds with the defender hanging on him. Some confusion ensued, about whether he was out of bounds, but the officials decided it was a legit touchdown. That was a 30-yard strike.The second touchdown was a similar, but this time, Spratt made it look like 7-on7. He ran a post, straight up the hash, and simply jumped and outfought the defender for the ball, snatching it away, as the defender fell down, and racing the remaining 15 yards into the endzone.
Those highlights aside, it just wasn’t the Vikings’ night. They fell to 2-1 on the young season, having notched wins over Water Valley and Okolona. North Pontotoc’s coach, Andy Crotwell, had a measured take on the evening.
“Corinth is a good football team,” said Crotwell. “We made way too many mistakes. We need to learn and grow from it.”
The Vikings lock horns with local rival Pontotoc (City) Warriors this Friday in The Hollow.
