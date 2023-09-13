Tyler Pickens

North Pontotoc quarterback Tyler Pickens, the backup, normally a wide receiver, threw two touchdown passes on Friday night. In this pic, he surges agead in the Vikings' loss to Corinth on Friday. The Vikings will be at Pontotoc this Friday.

 Photo by Galen Holley

The North Pontotoc Vikings scored twice, on impressive plays, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome a strong 5A team as the Norsemen dropped a home game to Corinth, 38-13.

