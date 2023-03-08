The North Pontotoc Vikings dropped an early season non-division game to the Itawamba AHS Indians on March 4, 5-1.
Hunter Hufflstatler had a sacrifice fly that got the Vikings out front early in the game. North catcher Jack Cummings turned in an offensive gem, catching a relay throw from right fielder Nic Burchfield then snapping a throw to Huffstatler at third who applied the tag on a runner trying to advance.
Kam Abbot was on the hill for the Vikings.
Cummings came through at the plate as well, leading off the top of the second with a single and advancing on a throwing error. The Vikings were unable to push him across, however, as Itawamba pitcher Solomon Smith retired the side.
The Viking defense came through again in the the third inning, as North turned a double play, with second baseman Eli Patterson snagging a liner and snapping a throw to first-baseman Cayson Capwell to double up the runner for the twin killer.
Itawamba added a third run in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a Viking error. North's last chance came in the seventh inning with the bases loaded. Reece Kenter gave a 2-2 pitch a good ride but didn't have quite enough distance. The Vikings were 2-2 as of this article, heading into their division opener against Pontotoc.
