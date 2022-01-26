The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings travelled to Ripley last week to tackle the Lady Tigers. Despite a stronger second half showing, the Lady Vikings were unable to overcome a large first half deficit leaving the Lady Tigers on top 34-63.
North Pontotoc’s Laura Cobb won the tipoff for the Lady Vikings, and an early basket and free throw from Bella Hayes put the Lady Vikings on top 3-2 to start play. Lady Viking Envi Judon connected under the basket near the end of the first quarter snapping a 15-point Lady Tiger scoring streak. LanaMcCord would round out the quarter for the Lady Vikings, leaving the score at 7-19 going into the second. Judon struck fast putting up two for the Lady Vikings to start the second quarter, and then fed MalloryRobinson under the goal where she drew the foul and went 2/2 from the line to keep the Lady Vikings within reach. Cobb and McCord rounded out the half putting up a basket and 2/2 respectively to end the half, 15-36.
Despite coming into the half behind, the Lady Vikings played to win until the final buzzer. Meekness Harvey opened for the Lady Vikings with two, and Cobb’s aggressive play paid off with a score from her own rebound. With a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a layup from McCord put the score at 21-45 and #15 Corley drew a foul and connected 2/2 to end the quarter at 23-47. The Lady Vikings struggled to slow down the Lady Tigers, but capitalized on fouls during the fourth quarter, adding a shot plus bonus from both Gracie Corley and Harvey. Kiara Shelly put up her first points of the night with a layup followed shortly after by a free throw, and Layla Moore finished out the game strong going 2/2 from the line, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the Lady Tigers, giving Ripley the win 34-63.
Boys
North Pontotoc came out of the gate hot putting up a 6-0 lead on the Ripley Tigers but were unable to keep the momentum rolling, falling to the Tigers 47-79.
Jordan Pitts won the tipoff for the Vikings and Aidan Tatum connected under the goal putting the Vikings on the board first. He was quickly followed by Jospeh Spratt and Nash Guerin giving the Vikings a 6-0 lead over the Tigers. The Tigers found their groove and put up 14 points before Guerin connected for two more putting the score at 8-14. Ripley rolled through the rest of the quarter going into the second up 8-26. The Vikings kept battling into the second quarter and came out hot with Spratt drawing a foul and knocking down 2/2 from the line. Tatum ended a streak by Ripley’s Latrell Vance putting up two more for the Vikings. As the quarter progressed, Nick Burchfield was able to connect for two followed almost immediately by a long three. Brayden Nowlin put up two more for the Vikings to end the half 19-37 in favor of the Tigers.
Burchfield had awakened right before halftime and came out strong fielding three 3 pointers throughout the third quarter. Baskets from Pitts and Nowlin helped round out a back-and-forth battle, putting the Vikings within 16 going into the final quarter, 33-49. The final quarter of play saw the Vikings get on the board first with a basket from Tatum, followed by a rebound and basket from Pitts putting the Vikings within 12, 37-49. The Vikings battled hard to overcome the deficit to pull off the upset over the Tigers, but despite Romeo Cornejo connecting for three and Burchfield adding another basket to lead the Vikings with 17 points overall for the night, the Vikings were outscored by 16 points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a Tiger victory of 47-79.