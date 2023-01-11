The North Pontotoc boys basketball team had a good past week, picking up a pair of solid road wins.
After a scheduled matchup against Amory last Tuesday was canceled due to potential severe weather, the Vikings went to Mantachie on Thursday and pulled out a 73-71 victory.
North Pontotoc had a good first half, building a 38-25 halftime lead. The Vikings connected on four first half 3-pointers, two from Romeo Cornejo and one each from Amari Hubbard and Nick Burchfield. North put up a second 20-point quarter in the 3rd. The outside shot continued to fall, with Cornejo, Eli Baker and Brayden Brown hitting threes. They took a commanding 58-42 lead into the fourth quarter. The Mustangs then stormed back, outscoring the Vikings 29-15 in the final period, but North was able to hang on for the win.
“We played well until the fourth quarter, and then we tried to give the game away,” said North Pontotoc coach Rob Browning. “Overall though, we did a lot of good things.”
Hubbard led North with 16 points. Eli Baker finished with 14 points, and Cornejo and Burchfield each had 11.
On Friday night the Vikings (8-8) traveled to East Union. They rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit to prevail 69-67. Eli Baker scored 18 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and hit the game-winning shot with a second and half remaining. Omaree Scott finished with 15 points for North.
“We found a way to fight back and win it,” coach Browning said. “Eli kind of took over in the fourth quarter for us.
“To be 8-8 at this point, it’s just a testament to them coming into the gym and working hard every day. Some kids have really gotten better and stepped up and started making some plays.”
On the girls’ side, the Lady Vikings suffered a pair of tough losses, falling to Mantachie 59-50 and to East Union 58-52.
“There is not much to say except we just didn’t show up to play two nights in a row, and that’s what happens,” Browning said.
