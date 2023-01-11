Eli Baker

North Pontotoc's Eli Baker, pictured here in action earlier this seaon, scored 26 points (18 in the 4th quarter), including a last second game winner, in a victory over East Union on Jan. 6.  

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc boys basketball team had a good past week, picking up a pair of solid road wins.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you