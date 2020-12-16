The North Pontotoc boys soccer team has gotten off to a good start to the 2020-21 season, as they have compiled a 5-1 record. The Vikings are currently in quarantine like so many other programs have been since prep sports resumed back in August. They will not play again until January, but veteran coach Donnie Sellers is happy with the way his troops have progressed thus far after the Vikings entered the season with some question marks.
"It's gone a little bit smoother than I anticipated," coach Sellers said. "I pretty much have my starting lineup locked in. We moved a couple of people around to different positions. I moved Holden Little to the midfield and moved Samuel Franco up to give us a little more pressure on the ball. We've been rotating in and out on the back line because we have some inexperience there. It seems to be coming along pretty good."
North (1-0 in Division 1-4A with a 5-3 win over Corinth last Tuesday) still has the majority of its division games remaining, and coach Sellers likes the potential of his team as the season comes down the stretch in the new year.
"Our key is going to be consistency," he said. "If we can stay consistent with the ball like we have been I think we will be competitive anywhere. I guess right now expectation-wise, if we could finish second in the district I would be very pleased. Of course with all that everybody is dealing with, you don't know how that is going to affect your competitors. I think we are capable of playing with anybody. In our one loss to Saltillo we were 0-0 with them with 16 minutes to go. I think we are going to be fine."