North Pontotoc baseball went 2-1 last week, defeating Mantachie 9-8 at home on Tuesday and East Union 11-7 on Friday night at the Pontotoc Tournament.
They also fell to rival South Pontotoc 10-9 on Saturday (see page 2B).
Last Tuesday the Mustangs held a 3-1 lead before scoring four in the top of the 5th inning to go up 7-1. However, the Vikings began their rally by plating 5 in the bottom of the 5th. West Sutton, Hunter Miles and Kaden Wilson drew walks, and Ty Roberson drew another free pass to score North's second run. Bo Howell then came up and plated Miles with a single. Later, with two down, Wes Steele hit a ground ball that resulted in a Mantachie error and Wilson, Roberson and Howell scoring to make it a 7-6 game.
Mantachie pushed across a runin the top of the 6th to make it 8-6, and North was held scoreless in the bottom half of the inning.
In the final half inning, Roberson led off with a single, Howell walked, and Drake Steele was hit by a pitch. Wes Steele was also hit by a pitch with the bases juiced to make it 8-7. Reece Kentner then ended the game in walk-off fashion for the Vikings, as his ground ball led to a Mustang error and Howell and Drake Steele scoring to give North the 9-8 victory.
On Friday the Vikings took on the always strong Urchins, and they again notched a come from behind victory. East Union led 9-3 in the 5th before North scored eight runs over the 5th and 6th innings.
Hayes Malone walked to start in the top of the 5th, followed by a single from Ty Roberson. With one out, Drake Steele walked to load the bases, and Wes Steele singled to score Malone and Roberson. Drake Steele would later score on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 7-6.
East Union had a chance to add to their lead in the top of the 6th, but North pitcher Cayson Capwell stranded runners on second and third with a strikeout and line out.
Wilson drew a walk in the bottom of the 6th. Hayes Malone followed with a single, and Roberson plated them both with a double to give the Vikings a 8-7 lead. Howell also singled to put runners on first and second. Wes Steele would drive a one-out single to right to drive in Roberson. Sutton singled to score courtesy runner Sam Dowdy, who entered for Howell, and Wes Steele for an 11-7 North Pontotoc lead.
Wes Steele went 2-3 with 3 RBI for North. Roberson finished 2-3 with 2 RBI, and West Sutton had 3 RBI.