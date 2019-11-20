SPRINGVILLE- North Pontotoc grabbed the lead early and cruised to a 68-54 victory over South Pontotoc last Thursday on the road.
The Vikings raced out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter. Ty Roberson recorded a trio of buckets, and Jordan Meaders had 8 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kyle Sappington also hit a shot from downtown, and North also got baskets from Sam Dowdy, Trey Miller and Andrew Wilder.
South outscored the Vikings 15-9 in the second period to pull to within 9, 32-23, at halftime. The Cougars got six points from both Alex Collins and Parker Blansett. Aaron Pilcher also hit a pair of free throws, and Stroud Mills knocked down one of two from the charity stripe. Meaders connected with another 3-pointer for North, with Dowdy, Jacoree Westmoreland and Tyler Ford also making shots.
The Vikings took firm control once again by scoring 8 of the first 10 points of the second half. Roberson started out the third with a cutting basket, followed by a deuce from Kenaan Lockridge and transition layup from Miller. The Cougars' Will Reeves recorded a basket after grabbing a loose ball that resulted from a blocked shot, and Roberson scored again for North.
Alex Collins got to the free throw line and knocked down both shots for South, but the Vikings answered with consecutive 3-pointers from Lockridge and Roberson. Parker Blansett drilled a three of his own for the Cougars, but Meaders elevated for an athletic basket after grabbing a lob pass near the rim for North. Meaders also hit two free throws to extend the lead to 20, 50-30, with 2:25 to play in the third quarter. The Cougars were able to string together some points late in the third quarter, rattling off an 11-4 run. Collins knocked down two free throws, and Mills buried a 3-pointer. Reeves scored on a transition layup and a underhanded shot off of an inbound pass, and Pilcher hit two from the foul line, but he Vikings were able to add a 3-pointer and later a free throw from Roberson to maintain a 54-41 lead headed into the final quarter.
North then scored 7 of first 9 points in the fourth. Roberson scored on a fast break. Kyle Sappington drilled a 3-pointer, and Roberson got open for a basket in the lane that put the Vikings up 61-43 with 5:08 to play. Will Reeves continued to play well for the Cougars, scoring four times from the field for 8 points in the quarter, while Alex Collins added another bucket and Jayden Hooker a 3-pointer. Roberson scored on two free throws as well as on a drive for North in the final minutes, and Kyle Sappington added a basket and Miller a free throw.
Roberson paced the Vikings in scoring with 25 points, while Meaders finished with 15 points. Reeves led South with 18 points, with Collins adding 12.
"We were able to jump on them early. Our defensive intensity was high, and that gave us a boost," said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. "We got in foul trouble and had to adjust a little bit to the referees, but after we did that I thought we did fine."
In other action last week the Vikings defeated Houlka 67-64 on Monday and Falkner 74-57 on Friday to improve to 4-1 on the year.
"I am happy with how we've played," coach Parman said. "All of things we've worked on during the offseason are paying off, and that's good to see."
South also fell to New Albany 89-58 on Tuesday and Bruce 51-34 on Friday.