ABERDEEN- North Pontotoc got off to a slow start on the road but dominated the second half in a 37-6 win over Aberdeen on Thursday night. The Norsemen sounded the battle horn and exploded for 27 points after halftime.
North started on defense, forcing a turnover on downs at midfield on the Bulldogs' opening series.
Running back Tyler Hill wasted no time, tearing off a 10-yard run. That was followed by a 15-yard completion from quarterback Reece Kentner to Leyton Walker.
Kentner hit Jacoree Westmoreland on a crossing route to the 5-yard-line, and Hill carried it in to get the Vikings on the board. Kicker Gavin Dyer added the PAT, and North was up 7-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs returned North's kickoff to the 43-yard-line, and their quarterback carried the ball for a pair of first downs before linebacker Blake McGloflin made a strong stop to force a turnover on downs at the Viking 24-yard line as the first quarter expired.
After another solid drive, Dyer added a field-goal to put the Vikings up 10-0.
A strong tackle by Bryan Heredia helped stop the Bulldogs' ensuing possession. The Vikings were not able to score on their next drive either, and working with a short field, Aberdeen capitalized when Johnathan Moore ran it in for the Bulldogs' only score on the night to cut the deficit to 10-6. That score held at the half.
Tyler Ford made a good return on the Bulldogs' second half kickoff to the 41-yard-line. Kentner ran a quarterback keeper up the middle, breaking tackles and shaking free, taking the Norsemen across midfield.
A facemask penalty and a good carry by Booth got Dyer in range for another field goal. Long snapper Drake Steele delivered it right on the money, Kaden Wilson caught it, spun the laces out, and Dyer knocked it through yet again, as the Vikings went up 13-6 with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs scuffled to midfield on the ensuing possession before Hunter Bolin shucked off blockers and dropped the ball carrier for a loss. Then Hayes Malone intercepted a pass to kill the drive.
Kentner fired a sideline pass to Ford, who broke a great run after the catch to move the Vikings to the Bulldog 32-yard-line. Booth ran through a series of arm tackles to add another touchdown, and with the PAT the Vikings led 20-6 with three minutes to play in the third.
Hunter Miles recovered a Bulldog fumble on the kickoff at the Aberdeen 41-yard-line. West Sutton made a nice adjustment to haul in a sideline throw from Kentner. Then Wes Steele made a strong catch over the middle as the third quarter expired. Kentner kept it himself for a 2-yard touchdown for the first play in the fourth quarter, and with the PAT the Vikings led 27-6.
North took advantage of a short field after a poor punt, and Dyer added yet another field-goal to extend the lead to 30-6.
The Bulldogs started deep in their own territory, and North's defense added a couple of exclamation marks before time expired. Hunter Miles and Leyton Walker combined on a loud hit to stop the Bulldog ball carrier, and Kaden Wilson snatched an interception and returned it for final touchdown. Dyer added the PAT to finish out the 37-6 victory.
North will take on Corinth in their final regular season game on Friday.