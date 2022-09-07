Viking offensive line Caleb Davis

The North Pontotoc Viking offensive line, led by senior center, Caleb Davis, readies for a snap in a 24-22 win at Charleston last Friday. The Vikings are 2-0, and travel to Itawamba AHS this Friday. 

 By Jonathan Wise

CHARLESTON- North Pontotoc found themselves with their backs to the wall when they faced a two-touchdown deficit late in the third quarter on Friday, but the Vikings made big plays on all sides of the ball down the stretch to come away with a 24-22 road victory over Charleston.

