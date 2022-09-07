CHARLESTON- North Pontotoc found themselves with their backs to the wall when they faced a two-touchdown deficit late in the third quarter on Friday, but the Vikings made big plays on all sides of the ball down the stretch to come away with a 24-22 road victory over Charleston.
North (2-0) overcame numerous mistakes to break a tie with a decisive late safety.
“We played sloppy, but we will take an ugly win any day,” said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. “There are a lot of things to correct, but one thing you can’t take away from these kids is their character. They will always fight until the whistle blows.”
North snuffed out a Charleston fake punt attempt on the game’s opening possession, taking over at the Charleston 23-yard line. The Vikings were not able to get anything going on offense and turned it over on downs, but a couple of plays later Isaiah Spratt intercepted a pass over the middle to set North up at the Charleston 13. Drew Winfun found the endzone on a 2-yard run to give North a 6-0 lead with 6:14 to go in the first quarter.
Charleston recovered a fumble a few minutes later, and on the next play the Tigers capitalized with a 43-yard touchdown run by Marcus Clowers. Clowers also ran in the two-point conversion to put the Tigers up 8-6.
Early in the second quarter Coterrius Johnson ripped off a 64-yard run, and on the ensuing play Johnson broke free for a 18-yard touchdown to put Charleston up 14-6 with 11:14 to go in the first half.
North Pontotoc drove down to the Tiger 16, but the scoring opportunity was stopped by an interception from C.J. Edwards. There looked to be a momentum shift when the Viking defense came up with a safety to make it a 14-8 game. After the kickoff, Reece Kentner connected with Winn Navarrete for a 48-yard gain, taking the ball all the way to the Charleston 19. However, a second red zone interception for Charleston ended the drive. The Tigers drove to the Viking 7 late in the second, but North’s defense was able to keep them out of the endzone to keep it a one-possession game. They were helped out when a bad snap resulted in a 13-yard loss. Ethan Terry and Dontez Cook combined for a sack on 3rd down that pushed the Tigers back enough to force a punt. Charleston went into halftime up 14-8.
The Tigers recovered a fumble on the 1-yard line in the third quarter. After a series of penalties on both teams, Clowers ultimately scored from 3 yards out. Johnson took in the two-point play to extend the Charleston lead to 22-8 with 3:50 left in the quarter.
North responded quickly. Kentner found Navarrete for 15 yards, and Kentner then started to roll with the ground game. The senior quarterback ripped off gains of 13, 11 and 10 yards before scoring on a 9-yard run. Luis Guerrero’s extra point made it 22-15 at the 2:10 mark.
Holden Little came up with a huge play for the Vikings when he picked off a long pass in the fourth quarter. Three plays later Kentner tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Tyler Pickens, and Guerrero’s extra point tied it up 22-22 with 8:59 left in the game.
North had a promising drive stall with a turnover on downs at the Charleston 30 with just under three minutes remaining. Four Charleston penalties then resulted in a punt from their own endzone. A bad snap allowed the Vikings to block the punt. The deflection was caught by a Tiger player, who was swarmed in the endzone by a host of Vikings for a safety that gave North a 24-22 lead with 1:57 to go. After the ensuing kickoff, a pair of physical runs by Kentner gave the Vikings a first down and allowed them to run out the clock in the victory formation.
After giving up a few big plays early, North’s defense kept the Tigers in check the rest of the way, with their only second half score coming when they got the ball at the goal line.
“They had a couple of breakdowns early; that’s a talented football team, and anytime you have a breakdown they are going to make you pay,” coach Crotwell said. “I thought coach (Matt) Lindsey and those guys did a great job of calming them down and getting them to execute. They did a great job of slowing those guys (Charleston) down in the second half and giving our offense an opportunity to get back in the game, and our special teams did a good job too.”
North travels to Itawamba AHS (2-0) this Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.