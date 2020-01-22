The North Pontotoc Vikings football program produced a total of 18 All-Division 1-4A honorees from 2019 team, which went 7-5 and advanced to the postseason.
Making the All-Division 1-4A first team offensive line was junior Bo Rainer, who was one of the anchors of a unit that helped the Vikings compile 3,052 yards of total offense.
North placed four players on first team defense- senior defensive lineman Hunter Bolin (82 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), senior linebacker Jon Major Earnest (71 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery), senior safety Hayes Malone (80 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) and junior safety Kaden Wilson (46 tackles, 3 interceptions).
Four Viking offensive skill players earned a spot on the second team in junior running back Raquan Booth (146 carries, 1,001 yards, 6.9 yards per carry, 5 TDs), junior receiver Tyler Ford (18 receptions, 257 yards, 2 TDs), junior athlete Tyler Hill (38 carries, 244 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 11 catches, 212 yards, 3 TDs receving) and senior fullback Pierce Griffin (58 total yards, 1 touchdown, key role player).
Also making the second team offense were junior offensive linemen Trent Hamblin and Dalton Tutor, who helped the Vikings average 254.3 yards of offense per game, including an average of 171.4 on the ground. Second team specialists were senior long snapper West Sutton and junior placekicker Gavin Dyer (22-24 PATs, 4-6 FGs).
Second team defenders were junior defensive lineman Drake Steele (26 tackles), junior linebacker Hunter Miles (82 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries) and sophomore linebacker Leyton Walker (91 tackles, 6 sacks).
Earning honorable mentions were senior tight end Wes Steele (2 receptions, 26 yards) and senior athlete Jacoree Westmoreland (68 total yards).