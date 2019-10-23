ECRU- North Pontotoc controlled the game from start to finish Friday night in a 38-7 rout of Tishomingo County in the school's Homecoming game.
The Vikings' offense racked up 432 yards, while the defense limited to the Braves to 160 yards.
"I thought the offensive line played well and our running backs ran the ball hard," said North head coach Andy Crotwell. "Our goal is to be as efficient as we can be (offensively), and we are not there yet, but I was pleased with our effort and execution for the most part."
Tishomingo County (2-7) got the ball first and managed a first down before being forced to punt. The Vikings took over with good field position and quickly drove 54 yards to the end zone, all on the ground. A 16-yard scamper from Tyler Hill and a 23-yard end around from Kaden Wilson gave North a first and goal. Hill found the end zone on a 2-yard run, and Hayes Malone added the extra point to put the Vikings up 7-0 with 7:16 to play in the opening quarter.
After the North front seven stuffed two consecutive running plays for no gain, Blake McGloflin sacked Braves quarterback Charlie McAnally on third down. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Reece Kentner connected with Tyler Ford for a 38-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 with 42 seconds left in the first.
North (6-3)quickly got the ball back and struck again early in the second quarter. Kentner completed a pass over the middle to Hill, who broke free along the sidelines and raced to the end zone for a 72-yard TD catch that put the Vikings up 20-0 with 10:17 to play in the first half.
The Vikings were forced to punt, one of only two all night, on their next possession, but they added another score late in the second. Hill broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining, making it 26-0.
North came up empty on the first drive of the second half, but the Vikings subsequently got a turnover when Malone stripped McAnally of the ball and Hunter Miles recovered. The offense moved efficiently downfield with effective running from Raquan Booth and Pierce Griffin. Griffin carried it in from a yard out to put the Vikings on top 32-0 with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter.
After an interception by Jon Major Earnest, the Vikings mounted their final scoring drive of the contest in the fourth quarter. Kentner completed passes of 14 yards to West Sutton and 11 yards to Wes Steele, while Booth carried twice for 45 yards. Hill scored on a 5-yard TD run with 7:38 to play to extend the lead to 38-0. The Braves would finally find the end zone on a 14-yard pass from McAnally to Jim Riley on the game's final play, spoiling the Vikings' shutout bid.
Hill had a big night with 174 total yards (69 rushing, 105 receiving) and 4 touchdowns. Booth ran for 96 yards on 12 carries, and Ford had 2 catches for 82 yards. Kentner completed 7 of 12 passes for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns.
"Reece has grown a lot," Crotwell said. "He stayed in the pocket. He was comfortable with where the ball should go, and he delivered accurate balls. I've been real pleased with his progress over the past five or six weeks."
North Pontotoc will travel to Aberdeen in a non-division matchup on Friday.