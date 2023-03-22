BOONEVILLE- North Pontotoc rolled to a lopsided 14-2 victory over Eupora in a spring break matchup at Northeast Mississippi Community College last Tuesday.
Senior Reece Kentner went the entire way on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits, while North’s bats cranked out 13 hits.
The Vikings gave Kentner an early 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. In the top of the 2nd Rhodes Anthony singled and stole second base, but he was ultimately left stranded. After an error and a passed ball, Eli Patterson was also left in scoring position in the 4th, but North would break through in the following inning.
Tyler Pickens drew a walk with one down in the 5th. A pop up off the bat of Hunter Huffstatler dropped in for a hit after a Eupora infielder lost it in the sun. Cam Abbott then walked to load the bases. A pitching change did not work out for Eupora, as Kentner cleared the bases with a 3-run triple into the right field corner. Jack Cummings followed with an RBI groundout to push the North lead to 6-0.
A couple of walks helped put two runners in scoring position for Eupora in the bottom half of the 5th, and an error on a throw to third base allowed the Eagles to get on the board. Joseph Rollins tried to score from third when a pitch scooted toward the backstop, but he was caught in rundown and tagged for the third out.
North broke open the game in a major way in the top of the 7th. Kentner walked to start things off, and courtesy runner Seth Boland moved to second base on a passed ball. Jack Cummings followed with a bunt single, and another infield single by Cayson Capwell plated Boland. One batter later Anthony walked to load the bases, followed by a 2-RBI single from Riley Caygle. Huffstatler drove in another run, which led to a second one coming home after an error. Abbott smacked an RBI single, and he later scored on another error after a base hit by Kentner. Boland scored North’s final run on a passed ball to make it 14-1.
Eupora would push across a lone run in the final half-inning on an RBI groundout by Chris Robinson.
“Reece came out striking strikes and gave us a chance,” said North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony. “We just needed to rebound after how poor we played yesterday, so I was glad to see that and glad to see our guys hit the ball. It was a good day.”
