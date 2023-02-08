Luis Guerrero

North Pontotoc's Luis Guerrero moves the ball up the pitch in the Vikings' loss in the state final to Bay High on Saturday. Guerrero was selected to play with the East team in the East / West All Star Game to be played tomorrow night in Tupelo. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc VIkings’ unprecedented run to the state championship game came to an unfortunate end on Saturday as the Norsemen from Ecru lost in the big game to Bay High, 2-0.

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you