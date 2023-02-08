The North Pontotoc VIkings’ unprecedented run to the state championship game came to an unfortunate end on Saturday as the Norsemen from Ecru lost in the big game to Bay High, 2-0.
The 20 win season marked the first time North had played for a state title in soccer, and they came within a whisper of winning it all.
“North has never won north half in 4A,” Coach Travis Little told his men after the loss. “We didn’t play our best soccer today, but ya’ll had a great year, and you have a lot to be proud of.”
The Vikings played strong defense, anchored by numerous saves from senior goalie Ayden Ellis, but they never quite got their offense going.
Picking up action in the first half, Ellis made a great diving save in the early going to thwart a Tiger threat.
David Tovar, one of the Vikings’ best players in tight quarters, maneuvered his way for a good look, but couldn’t get off a strong shot. Bay High’s Aiden Boudro had a good game, and he got off a shot that sailed over the net, resulting in Ellis making a strong goal kick for North Pontotoc.
North had their chances for shots on goal, as Luis Guerrero got off a decent shot that Bay High’s goalie saved.
Jobani Jiminez made a nifty tackle and steal to stop a Tiger advance at the 24 minute mark, then Ellis made another diving save at 16:20.
Bay High’s Boudro scored a goal off the right flank at 16 minutes left in the first half. Boudro made another strong push up the pitch just before the half, but North’s Mason Beaman deflected his shot attempt, ending the threat. Ellis made yet another save off a shot from the right side as the half came to a close.
Bay High came out aggressive in the second half, but North’s Luis Andrade made a nice takeaway on a deep push. Ellis came forward off his line to snatch a shot attempt at 33:40. Jiminez made a good cross on a side kick to Tovar, but the Vikings couldn’t score it. Guerrero made a good pass but a little too deep on a goal kick.
The Tigers’ second goal came off a penalty kick, with Bryton Dupuy making good on the attempt at 26:24 to play.
Tovar showed off some of the best footwork of the season as he wove in and out of defenders to try and get off a shot attempt, but he was swarmed. The trio of Tovar, to Jimenez, to Guerrero coordinated to get off a decent shot attempt from 20 yards out, but it was deflected by Bay High defenders. Ellis made another save at the 5 minute mark, but Bay High hung on for the win.
After the game, Assistant Coach Josh Harlow had encouraging words for the Vikings.
“Like coach said, we didn’t play our best soccer today, but you’ve got nothing to be ashamed of,” Harlow told his men. “You should be proud. You’ve reached a place North has never reached before. Sometimes, you have to take the bad with the good. That’s the balance of life.”