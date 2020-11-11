CLARKSDALE- North Pontotoc‘s 2020 season came to a close on Friday, as the Vikings (6-4) dropped a hard-fought game 21-7 to Clarksdale in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
Both teams picked up a first down on their opening drives before being forced to punt. The Vikings got good field position on their next drive, but again they had to punt. Wesley Simmons pinned the Wildcats deep in their own territory, and North caught a break when Clarksdale tailback Sammie Ray ripped off a long run but coughed the ball up. Tyler Hill recovered to set the Vikings up at the Clarksdale 30. An offensive pass interference call put them behind the chains, however. Reece Kentner completed a 15-yard pass to Kolton Moore to get that yardage back, but the Vikings ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Clarksdale 24.
North’s defense forced a three and out before the offense put together a long drive. With effective running from Raquan Booth, Tyler Hill and Kaden Wilson, as well as receptions by Winn Navarrete and Kalor Kirby, the Vikings moved to the Clarksdale 12. However, the Wildcats’ Jordan Allen shot through the line for fourth down tackle for loss to end another North drive in the red zone.
The contest went into halftime scoreless.
Clarksdale kept the ball nearly half the third quarter on a 60-yard march. Ray scored on a 6-yard run, and the Wildcats led 7-0. North quickly went three and out, and Clarksdale then got the game's first big play, as both defenses had kept the other in check. Ray broke through the middle for 42 yards. A few plays later quarterback Tamera Allen Jr. found Joshua Hollins for a 3-yard TD to put the Wildcats up 13-0.
North could not get anything going on offense, and in the fourth quarter a fumble gave Clarksdale a short field at the Viking 42. The Wildcats ate up four minutes of clock before a 11-yard TD run from Solomon Kemp extended the lead to 21-0 with 4:05 remaining in the game.
The Viking offense produced back to back big plays with Kentner completing passes of 29 and 24 yards to Wimn Navarrete, the former made even bigger with a personal foul. Raquan Booth found the end zone on a 1-yard run. Gavin Dyer converted the point-after to make it 21-7 with 3:31 to play.
An onside kick then failed. North used the rest of its timeouts, but Clarksdale got a first down and ran the clock down to 39 seconds remaining to put the game away.
"We missed a couple of opportunities in the red zone that potentially could have created a different outcome for us," said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. "We knew they were strong on defense. They were a number of times we blocked well and were looking at 15-yard run and it was a 5-yard gain. They really rally to the football. I thought our kids fought and competed for four quarters. It just got away from us a little bit in the third quarter."
North Pontotoc finishes the year 6-4.
"Our senior class is a resilient group," Crotwell said. "They never let the highs get too high or the lows get too low. They are a great bunch of young men; and they are the first class that I had from freshmen through senior year, so they are a special group. They have been a part of some really good football games and good teams."