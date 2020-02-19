NEW ALBANY– North Pontotoc (12-15) went 2-0 against Tishomingo County in the regular season, but that did not matter last Tuesday, as the Braves defeated the Vikings 84-65 in the first round of the Division 1-4A tournament. The Vikings' season ended with the loss.
“They had a good game plan and shot it really well tonight,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “When we were playing with a lot of intensity we were able to go on runs, but we couldn't make up much ground before they started hitting shots again.”
Ty Roberson scored 14 points in the first half. The junior guard finished with 18 points and fouled out of the game late in the second half. He hit two free throws in the first quarter to give North a 6-0 lead. Tishomingo County answered with an 8-0 run to lead 8-6 midway through the first quarter. The Braves continued shooting the ball well and closed out the first quarter on an 8-1 run.
Tishomingo County stretched their lead to 10 after Conner Bonds drained the Braves' fifth 3-pointer of the game to make it 31-21. Ty Roberson scored 10 points in the quarter for North Pontotoc, but the Vikings were still down 34-26 at halftime.
“I thought Kenaan [Lockridge] played well in the second half after Ty [Roberson] went out,” said coach Parman. “He helped us keep it close late and make it a game.”
Kenaan Lockridge opened the second half with two free throws to get the Vikings to within five points of the lead. Lockridge scored six points in the third quarter. The Braves kept answering the call and led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. They then outscored North Pontotoc 26-16 in the fourth quarter to extend their lead and win the game.