SPRINGVILLE- North Pontotoc put themselves in a good position to advance in the opening round of the Division 2-4A Tournament against Ripley last Tuesday, but a cold streak in the fourth quarter led to the Tigers prevailing 53-45.
The Vikings held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first period. Nick Burchfield had a strong opening quarter with 7 points on a jumper, a 3-pointer, and two free throws. Drew Winfun also drained a 3-pointer, while Amari Hubbard made a pair of free throws.
It went back and forth in the second quarter. Eli Baker drove for a layup to give North a 14-13 lead, and Omaree Scott twice broke ties with jump shots to put the Vikings up 16-14 and 18-16. After Ripley’s Elijah Edgeston knotted it up at 18, Baker gave North a two-point lead with a pair of free throws. Burchfield then made 1 of 2 from the foul line before Scott drove and found Burchfield open for a layup to make it 23-18 at the 2:47 mark. Free throws from Sir Justin Marshall (2), Baker (2), and Burchfield, as well as a driving basket by Scott, allowed the Vikings to open up a 30-22 halftime lead.
After a baseline drive and reverse layup from Baker to start the second half, North went on to take a 12-point lead. Ripley gradually chipped away, however, getting to within 39-36 by the end of the third. Edgeston heated up with 10 points in the quarter, including a pair of threes.
Missed shots, as well as turnovers, hurt the Vikings down the stretch. North managed only three free throws over the first seven minutes of the fourth. Ripley went up for good when a jumper by Edgeston made it 44-42 to 2:28 to play. Quintarious Irving followed with a baseline jumper, and Edgeston knocked down two free throws before Baker made North’s lone field goal of the final quarter- a 3-pointer that put North right back in it at 48-45 with 41 seconds remaining. However, the game ended with Ripley scoring the final five points to pick up the win.
Edgeston finished with 24 points. Baker and Burchfield had 14 and 13 points respectively for the Vikings.
North, who went 3-25 a year ago, improved to 10-16 this year and was a competitive club all season.
“I thought they bought into what we wanted to do,” said first-year head coach Rob Browning. “We improved a lot over the course of the year. Changing things is a long-term plan. We had some young kids that got a lot of playing experience, so now we’ve got to build on this.
“We are going to miss (seniors) Eli Baker and Nick Burchfield for sure. Those two guys kind of led everything for us in practice and in games.”