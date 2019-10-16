NEW ALBANY – North Pontotoc struggled to bottle up New Albany running back C.J. Hill last Thursday night, and he made them pay on the ground, helping the Bulldogs to a 19-0 Division 1-4A win over the Vikings. Hill finished with 189 yards and two touchdowns on the evening.
“We didn’t execute well, and I think I could have called a better game,” said North head coach Andy Crotwell. “I think we are a better football team than we were in week one, a better team than we showed tonight, and we still have some improvements to make.”
C.J. Hill picked up his first rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to give New Albany (5-2, 1-0) a 6-0 lead. In the second quarter Jon Major Earnest ended the Bulldogs' drive with a sack, and then New Albany mishandled a punt to give the Vikings great field position on the 15-yard line. North could not take advantage of the field position, however, and turned the ball over on downs after four negative plays in a row.
New Albany then marched down the field and scored when Charlie Lott hit Ramaryon Crawford for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead at halftime.
Hill rumbled for a 30-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 19-0 lead. The Vikings would move the ball afterwards but turned it over on downs. It would be more of the same for North in the fourth quarter. as they just could not get anything going offensively.
“I thought we had some fight to us on the defensive side of the ball in the second half,” said Crotwell. “I thought our offense fought hard the entire night, but give New Albany credit. They had a good game plan, and it presented some issues for us.”
North Pontotoc will host Tishomingo County in its Homecoming game on Friday.