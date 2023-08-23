The Vikings of North Pontotoc looked ready for regular season play as they acquitted themselves well against a game squad at Ripley on Aug. 18.
Drew Winfun was taking snaps under center, and he threw the ball well. “Drew showed both his inexperience and his potential,” said Coach Andy Crotwell.
Picking up action in the first (of two) quarters, Winfun broke off a couple of 10 yard runs. The Viking defense broke down a bit, and allowed Ripley 14 first quarter points.
North’s offense hit stride in the second quarter. Winfun hit Kylan Jones for a 15 yard gain, then the new QB followed that with a touchdown run with 10:15 left in the second.
Jones continued his remarkable performance with an interception midway through the second quarter. The offensive play of the night was a scramble and 40 yard throw from Winfun to wideout Tyler Pickens, who pulled down the catch in double coverage. That set up a 10 yard TD run from Winfun.
Coach Crotwell was measuredly happy with his team’s performance.
“We moved the ball well,” said Crotwell. “I was pleased with the offensive line, considering the level of the opponent. Tyler Pickens had a big night, seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Defensively we showed some grit at times. Its still a work in progress on the back end. Overall, it was good to see how we matched up against Ripley. They have 18 starters back from a team whose only two losses were to Louisville (state champs) and Houston (North Half champs.)
The Vikings kick off their regular season hosting Okolona on Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&