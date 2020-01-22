BRUCE– North Pontotoc went on the road Friday night and picked up an 84-58 victory over the Bruce Trojans. Ty Roberson led the game with 32 points, and Tyler Ford scored 16 points for the Vikings in the blowout win.
“Offensively I thought we played well. We rushed some shots, but overall I thought we executed everything I asked them to do well; and I was proud of that,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chris Parman. “Defensively I thought they attacked us in the first half and that caused us some issues, but in the second half we played better and well enough to get the win.”
Ty Roberson went to work in the first half. The junior scored 11 points, helping the Vikings to a 19-18 edge at the end of the first quarter. Roberson and Kyle Sappington each had seven points in the second quarter for the Vikings, who led 38-34 at halftime.
North Pontotoc ran away with the game in the third quarter. Tyler Ford added 11 points and Roberson continued his scoring barrage with nine more points, as the Vikings built a 13-point lead heading into the fourth. North continued their strong play by outscoring Bruce in the 24-12 in the fourth quarter.
Jacoree Westmoreland and Kyle Sappington each scored 10 points apiece for North Pontotoc.