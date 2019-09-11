ECRU- North Pontotoc controlled the game from start to finish Friday night, as the Vikings rolled to a 42-6 blowout victory over Bruce at home.
Quarterback T.J. Polk was responsible for 5 touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air, and the Viking defense did not allow a point.
"We had a little bit of a choppy start on offense and on special teams, but credit our kids, they continued to fight," said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. "Our defense played well. I feel like we are making progress, but we have a long way to go."
After Bruce went three and out on its first possession a punt miscue set the Vikings up at the Trojan 22 yard line. A 12-yard 3rd down scamper from Raquan Booth gave North a first and goal, and Polk found the end zone on a 3-yard run at the 7:35 mark. Gavin Dyer added the point-after to make it 7-0.
The North defense quickly forced another punt, giving the offense good field position once again at the Bruce 44. On 4th and 1 from the 22, Polk took it in to end zone to extend the lead to 14-0.
Late in the first quarter Bruce's Justice Hampton scooped up a fumbled snap and returned it 8 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 14-6. The Trojans recovered a botched kickoff moments later to start their drive inside North territory, but they turned the ball over on downs. Bruce had another opportunity a short time later when J.D. Pulliam intercepted a pass. A nice return plus a penalty gave the Trojans the ball at the North 27. They moved to the 7 yard line before the North defense came up with another big stop and forced a turnover on downs.
The Vikings (2-1) took over at the 5 and proceeded to drive 95 yards. Booth had big runs of 17, 20 and 21 yards, while Polk carried 4 times for 37 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown that gave North a 21-6 advantage with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter. North would add another score before the half, as Polk connected with Hayes Malone for a 59-yard TD pass with 44 seconds left.
A couple of penalties forced a punt on the Vikings' opening possession of the second half, but a big 3rd down sack by linebacker Leyton Walker resulted in a Bruce three and out. North struck quickly with two more TDs on its next two offensive snaps. Polk found Kaden Wilson wide open for a 38-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 35-6 at the 7:13 mark.
Wes Steele then recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff to get the ball right back for North. Booth would break free for a 43-yard score with 6:45 to play in the third quarter. Dyer, who was perfect on six extra points, added the final point of the 42-6 rout.
North will host South Pontotoc in the annual Horton Trophy Game this Friday.