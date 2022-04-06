On Friday night the Vikings traveled down a familiar stretch of Hwy 9 into Springville to face off against cross-county rival the South Pontotoc Cougars in game two of the division set.
South out hit North 7 to 4, but a strong fourth inning from the Vikings, in which they scored 7 runs on three hits, ultimately decided the contest.
North Pontotoc’s Michael Anderson would face off against South Pontotoc’s Trace Ash. The Cougars got on the board in the first inning, as Jackson Rodgers drove in a pair of runs. After South jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through the first two innings, the Vikings would use a strong third and fourth inning to hand South Pontotoc their second straight loss in division 2-4A.
South Pontotoc would score three in the bottom of the first after the Vikings were scoreless in the top half of the inning. The Cougars looked to have all the momentum as the Vikings were held scoreless again in the top of the second inning, and the Cougars added another run in the bottom half to make the score 4-0. The Vikings would break through in the top of the third with one run as Viking hitters showed patience in the batter’s box working deep into counts and being very selective at the plate. The top of the fourth inning is where the Vikings took firm control of the game. Viking hitters accounted for seven runs on only three hits in the frame. South Pontotoc’s Ash went four innings, allowing eight runs on four hits and fanning four. Jackson Harmon who would close out the game for the Cougars.
Michael Anderson would go the distance for the Vikings. North was led at the plate by Clay Pitts, with a double, two runs scored, and one strikeout, Anderson, Cayson Capwell, and Wesley Simmons would also have hits in the game to aid the Viking effort.
South Pontotoc made the game interesting in the bottom of the bottom of the seventh, as they added two more runs, on a double by Ashton Goggins, before Anderson closed ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.
After the game, Viking coach Chad Anthony said, “I’m proud of our guys, we showed a lot of fight after being down early and we had to overcome some adversity tonight.” “We showed a lot of fight”; Anthony continued “Michael showed a lot of heart and showed how gritty he is after missing a start last week with some elbow issues, he comes back tonight for a complete game, just shows how competitive he is and how proud we are to have him in our rotation.” Next up for the Vikings (8-9-1 2-4) is a division game with Houston Friday followed by games Saturday against Tupelo and Saltillo (makeup games from earlier this season). South Pontotoc (11-8, 4-2) will be in division play against Ripley this week as well as a Saturday matchup with Independence.