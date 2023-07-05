North Pontotoc's Bryce Rainer sprints down the baseline to first as South Pontotoc's Jackson Harmon recieves the ball in the NEMCABB All Star Game on June 28. North Pontotoc won 14-9. The game featured some of the best players in northeast Mississippi.
Jonathan Wise
South Pontotoc's Cole Chrestman pitches in the NEMCABB All Star Game on June 28.
NEW ALBANY- It was a Pontotoc County matchup in the finals of the 2023 Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball (NEMCABB) Summer Tournament last Wednesday. In the end the North Pontotoc Vikings took home the title with a back and forth 14-9 victory over South Pontotoc.
“They (South) have a really good team,” said North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony. “Our guys are learning a lot this summer, and we competed our tails off in this tournament. We had a lot of good innings and some bad innings. I’m just proud of how they kept fighting and competing and didn’t go away.”
North’s Cam Abbott smacked a double in the top of the 1st, and Riley Caygle drove him in with a base hit to make it 1-0. After a quick bottom half of the inning, the Vikings would put up a four-spot, all coming with two outs, in the top of the 2nd to take control early. Clayton Redd doubled to center field, Landon Hill walked, and Jack Cummings singled to load the bases. Tyler Pickens then drove a 2-run double into the right center gap. After a walk to Abbott, Caygle again came up with a big, two-out hit, plating two more runs with a single to left field.
Down 5-0, the Cougars fought back in the bottom of the 2nd. Drew Tutor legged out an infield single, and Parker Morris lined an RBI double down the left field line. Dalton Tutor brought home courtesy runner Sheff White with a sacrifice fly. Cruze Lackey drove in Isaiah Stuto with a single, and a throwing error on the play subsequently allowed Eli Holloway to score, cutting it to 5-4.
In the bottom of the 3rd Eli Faulkner lined an RBI single for the Cougars to tie things up. Dalton Tutor was hit by a pitch, and Stuto plated a run with an infield single. Holloway drew a bases-loaded walk, and Lackey pushed South ahead 8-5 with an RBI groundout.
Morris, who started on the mound, held North in check over the next two innings. He was relieved in the top of the 6th. The Vikings would later load the bases, and Abbott was hit by a pitch to score a run. Caygle grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in another, and another bases-loaded hit batsman, this time Ty Collums, tied it up 8-8.
Both teams stranded a pair of runners in the next two half-innings, and the contest ultimately went to extra innings still tied 8-8. In the top of the 8th North exploded for 6 runs. Collums started the scoring with an RBI double into the left field corner. An error on a ground ball off the bat of Rhodes Anthony allowed Collums to score, and later another South error on a grounder from Jack Cummings made it 11-8. Pickens then smacked his second RBI double of the night, and courtesy runner Levi Gooch scored on a passed ball. Riley notched his fourth RBI of the night with a single to extend the lead to 14-8.
South plated a lone run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Morris.
