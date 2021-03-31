ECRU- The visiting South Pontotoc Cougars struck first, but the Vikings (7-8) from Ecru found their stride and took a 9-3 win in an inter-country rivalry game on Saturday.
Viking reliever Kaden Wilson took the mound in the top of the third inning down 3-0 with a runner on, and he allowed only one additional run on two hits throughout the remainder of the game. Wilson also added a pair of doubles at the plate for the Vikings, and he stole home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cougars came out swinging in the top of the first. Chris Fleming doubled to left-center off Viking starter Bryce Reeder. Channing Lackey doubled in Fleming to get the Cats on the board first.
Wilson led off the bottom of the frame by sending the first pitch from Cougar starter Lackey down the left field line for a double. Lackey made a nifty diving catch on a popup back to the mound to help prevent the Vikings from scoring in the inning.
Ashton Goggins led off the top of the second with a double to center for the Cougars. Henley McNatt followed with a single to left, and Goggins eventually scored on a Viking error. The Vikings later cut down a runner at the plate, as catcher Nick Burchfield applied the tag to end the inning.
Chase Long picked up an RBI for the Cougars in the top of the third when he grounded out to score Lackey, who had previously reached on a walk. Goggins added another single to help load the bases for the Cats, but Wilson escaped the inning without further damage.
Bagwell turned an unassisted double play at shortstop for the Cougars in the bottom of the third, fielding a sharply-hit grounder before stepping on second base for the force and firing to first for the twin-killer.
Michael Anderson led off the Viking fourth with a single to right-center. He stole second, and Drake Steele grounded out to bring him home for the Vikings’ first run. Jaylen Wise singled to plate Cayson Capwell, who earlier reached on a dropped third strike. The Vikings pulled to within a run at 3-2.
North’s Ty Roberson added a defensive gem in the top of the fifth inning, retreating deep into centerfield and tracking down a long drive, reeling it in over his left shoulder with his left hand against the wall.
Wilson’s double off Cougar reliever McKinley Johnson got him in position to eventually steal home on a wild pitch and knot the game at 3-all. Johnson struck out a pair to help himself out of the frame.
The bottom of the sixth proved the Vikings’ big inning, as the Norsemen plated six runs. Steele led off with a single to left. Courtesy runner Frank Stark advanced to second and third on consecutive passed ball. Wise drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center. Pinch hitter Walker Hale singled to right off Cougar reliever Jackson Cook. Wilson and Roberson each drew walks, and Bo Howell beat out an infield single, driving in pinch-runner Tyler Pickens. The Cougars' Bagwell made a terrific sliding grab at short on Howell’s single, ranging to his right and preventing the ball from reaching the outfield.
Anderson added a two-RBI single to left, and Reece Kentner followed with an RBI single. Kentner eventually scored on an error to cap the Vikings’ win.
Anderson led the Vikings at the plate with a 3-3, RBI performance, while Wilson had a multi-hit game. Hayes Gregory went 3-3 for the Cougars, with Goggins and Fleming each notching a pair of hits.