The North Pontotoc men's soccer team, pictured here after their win at the Saltillo tournament, includes, (front, from left) Hector Nehuam Mason Beaman, Holden Little, Luis Guerrero, Eric Gonzalez, Raul Ruiz, Ivan Cervantes, Luis Andrade (back, from left), Coach Travis Little, Anibel Mejia, John Mendoza, Daniel Crotwell, David Tovar, Alan Medina, Tripp Little, Cristian Lopez, Alexis Romero, Jarrod Coleman, Ayden Ellis, Zak Algomal, Miguel Garcia, Jimmy Alban, Daillon Haws, Adrian Vega, Tyler Peters, Coach Josh Harlow
The North Pontotoc Viking men’s soccer team put in solid work this off-season, and they outlasted some very good competition last Friday to win first place at a tournament in Saltillo.
North won three out of four games: First, losing to Saltillo 1-0, then defeating both Amory and New Albany 1-0, and ending the day with a 1-0 redemption win over Saltillo in the championship game.
The Vikings traveled as far as Madison this summer, and played several 6A teams, but according to Coach Travis Little, they didn’t find any tougher teams than in northeast Mississippi.
“We saw some of the best soccer we’ve seen in the state at the Saltillo tournament,” said Little. “Amory, Saltillo and New Albany all have solid programs, and they can play with anybody.”
As with other cold weather sports, summer offers a time for players to improve in stakes-free competition, as well as for coaches to develop and evaluate talent. Little said that he’s developing a crop of solid sophomores, and several have come a long way.
Adrian Vega will be a junior in the fall, and he’s in the running for most improved, according to his coach.
“He (Vega) put in a lot of work this summer, and he’s played as well as anybody,” said Little. “He’s really developed his footwork, and his touches are getting better everyday.”
Anibel Mejia has probably come farther than any other player, Little said. Meija will be a sophomore.
“Anibel hasn’t missed a single scrimmage, practice, or workout, and his hard work is paying off,” Little said.
Sophomore Mason Beaman will anchor the Vikings’ defense, according to Little. Jarrod Coleman, an up-and-coming junior, had never played goalie until the Saltillo tournament, yet he allowed only one penalty kick all day.
Little’s assistant on the men’s side, Josh Harlow, will take over the reins of the women’s soccer program this season, taking over for Kyle Robbins.