CORINTH– The North Pontotoc Vikings went on the road Friday night, defeating the 2020 Division 1-4A champion and defending 4A state champion Corinth Warriors 49-46. The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown with ten seconds left and have plenty of momentum heading into the first round of the 4A playoffs this Friday.
Raquan Booth gave the Vikings an early 7-0 lead with 50-yard TD run in the first quarter. Corinth tied the game on their next possession with a 1-yard run by Cayden Betts. North took a 14-7 lead a few minutes later when Reece Kentner hit Tyler Hill for an 84-yard touchdown. A minute later Corinth found the end zone again to make it 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Tyler Hill extended the Vikings' lead in the second on a 6-yard run to make it 21-13. Corinth answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Vikings' lead, getting to within 21-19. The Warriors scored again with under 2-minutes remaining to lead 27-21, but Raquan Booth punched it in from 5 yards out to give the Vikings a 28-27 lead at halftime.
Booth extended North’s lead to 35-27 with a 90-yard touchdown run, but as they had all night Corinth answered immediately with a big play of their own when Braxton Curlee caught a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-33. Reece Kentner hooked up with Kaden Wilson for a 78-yard touchdown to make it 42-33 with nine minutes left. Corinth answered again on their next possession to cut the deficit to 42-40.
Corinth took a 46-42 lead, after a Vikings turnover, with under two minutes left in the game. Kaden Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to set the the Vikings up with great field position. A few plays later with ten seconds left, Kentner connected with Wilson for the game-winning touchdown.
"It was definitely an exciting game," said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. "They (Corinth) were on a 13-game winning streak in 4A games. All the credit goes to our kids. They were undaunted by the challenge and made plays when they needed to. I thought the defense stepped up at crucial times and played with a lot of grit throughout the game. Offensively our offensive line played extremely well, and we had some guys make big plays for us.
"It was a good team effort. They have made a lot of explosive plays on kickoff and punt returns, and we denied them that. I think was an underrated aspect of the game. We won the kicking game. We had some big returns and made every point. We missed one (extra point), and they were kind of chasing that point all night."
North Pontotoc will travel to Clarksdale to face the Wildcats in the first round of the postseason on Friday.