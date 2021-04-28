ECRU– North Pontotoc finished out the regular season with a convincing 14-4 win over West Union last Tuesday. Kaden Wilson led the Vikings at the plate with a triple, a home run and three RBI. Reece Kentner picked up the win for North and recorded seven strikeouts.
“Our guys kept fighting and Reece threw well; we were able to get some hits and pick up a good win,” said North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony. “It was good to see Kaden get it going today. He is a senior and a spark plug for us, so proud of him and need him to continue playing that way throughout the playoffs.”
West Union took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ty Roberson drove in Kaden Wilson in the bottom half to make it 2-1. Wilson tied the game with a solo home run to lead off a huge third inning for North Pontotoc. Errors and three wild pitches led to North scoring their next five runs, opening a 7-2 lead. Then Wilson drove in Tyler Pickens with a triple to make it 8-2.
Kalor Kirby drove in Will Simmons to make it 9-2 in the fourth Inning. North then scored three more runs on errors to make it 12-2. West Union added two more runs in the top of the fifth, but the Vikings answered in the bottom half of the inning by plating two more runs to end the game.
Kirby notched three hits and two RBI. Tyler Pickens finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. North Pontotoc will take on Kosciusko in the first round of the 4A playoffs this week.
“We have a week and two days to prepare and go over some fundamental things that we have struggled with at times,” said coach Anthony. “We will definitively use this time off effectively.”