FULTON- North Pontotoc went on the road and picked up a hard-fought win over Itawamba AHS last Monday, prevailing in a penalty kick shootout.
The Indians produced a string of shots on goal in the early going, but Viking goalie Ayden Ellis came up with big saves. Itawamba’s Brantley Wiygul had several of the shots, and he ultimately found the back of the net to give the Indians a 1-0 edge in the 17th minute. North Pontotoc had a great look a few minutes later when David Tovar found a trailing Eric Gonzalez for a shot, which narrowly missed wide left.
The duo combined for another shot by Gonzalez in the 30th minute, but it was saved by IAHS goalie Solomon Smith. The Vikings were able to get additional shots in the final 10 minutes of the half, two from Tovar and one from Mason Beaman, but neither connected.
In the second half, Ellis saved a shot from the Indians’ Frank Rodriguez in the 55th minute. Colby Boyd blocked another attempt a few minutes later, and the North defense went on to surrender very few additional opportunities for the remainder of regulation. Meanwhile, the Vikings continued to create good offensive opportunities. They narrowly missed on three shots in quick succession, a pair from Tovar and one from Luis Andrade. The Vikings finally broke through with nine minutes to play when Tovar tied it up 1-1, scoring when a rocket of a shot deflected off the post and into the goal.
The teams battled to the end of regulation, when (by prior agreement) the game went directly into penalty kicks to be decided in lieu of overtime. In the first round, each team connected on three out of their five shots, with Luis Guerrero, Beaman, Alexis Romero, and Gonzalez scoring for North.
In the second round, each team missed their first shot. Then the Vikings made their next three on shots by Andrade, Ethan Boyd and Tripp Little, while the Indians missed on two of three, sealing the victory for North.
“This was probably the best game our defense has played, especially in that second half,” said North Pontotoc coach Travis Little. “We have been waiting for them to come on, and they played well tonight.
“The boys played hard. I felt like we had our chances to score all night. We were able to tie it up and go to PKs. We went to our five we had out there the last time we went to PKs and then rolled into our next five, and they brought us through.
“I think we are playing pretty good soccer right now. We wanted them to be at this point when we entered division play. So even though this wasn’t a division game we kind of treated it like it was and challenged them with it, and I think they answered the bell.”
In the girls game, the Lady Indians jumped out in front early, scoring four goals in the first twenty minutes on their way to an 8-1 victory. North’s lone goal came from Anne Crotwell, who found the back of the net in the 22nd minute.