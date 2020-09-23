ECRU– North Pontotoc (3-0) defeated Independence (0-2) 37-34 last Friday night. Gavin Dyer kicked a 16-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for the Vikings.
North Pontotoc amassed 491 total yards but gave up 323 total yards to Independence quarterback Kylan Garrett, who kept the Wildcats in the game all night.
“I thought conditioning played a big part in the results tonight," said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. "I thought we were in better shape, and it showed late in the third quarter and especially in the fourth quarter. They had some talented players. I was pleased with our effort overall, and I was pleased with our defense and how they were able to get a big stop late.”
Reece Kentner connected with Winn Navarrete for a 53-yard touchdown, and Raquan Booth scored on an 8-yard run to give North Pontotoc a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Independence answered early in the second quarter when Kylan Garrett connected with Quay Shorty for a 6-yard touchdown, and Kion Mays rushed for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 14-13 lead. Blake McGoflin scored on a 4-yard run for the Vikings to take back the lead at 20-14, but Garrett connected with London Sandridge for a 12-yard Wildcat touchdown to tie the game 20-20 at halftime.
Reece Kentner hit a wide open Kaden Wilson for a 53-yard touchdown to give North Pontotoc a 27-20 lead early in the third quarter. Kylan Garrett scrambled for a 76-yard touchdown run with a minute left in the third quarter to make it 27-27 On the Vikings' first play on the following drive Raquan Booth rushed for a 56-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 34-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Dyer sacked Kylan Garret on third down with under three minutes left in the game. Then on fourth down and six, Garrett connected with Quay Shorty for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game with two minutes left.
On the ensuing drive for the Vikings Tyler Hill rushed for 33 yards on third down, and on fourth down with one yard to go he picked up the first down with a 6-yard run. Kentner connected with Kaden Wilson for a 13-yard reception on third down with under a minute left. On the next play Kentner hit Tyler Ford for a 20-yard gain to the one inch line with seconds left. Then Gavin Dyer hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.
“We have some things we need to clean up because we were penalized a lot tonight,” said Crotwell. “But overall I thought it was a good team win.”
North travels to Calhoun City on Friday night.